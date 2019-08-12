South Carson Street goes before Carson City supervisors

An update on the South Carson Street project is on the Board of Supervisors agenda Thursday.

The project is now at 90 percent design and has to go before the board for approval before it can be completed.

Dan Stucky, city engineer, first presented the design milestone to the Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee on Aug. 5, and said the changes between 60 percent design, when the board last saw it, and now include design of the underground utilities, landscaping, street lighting and furniture, and refinement of the two-lane roundabout planned for the intersection at Carson and Stewart streets.

The project is on track to start construction the first week in January 2020, and is expected to take 9-12 months to construct.

The supervisors will vote on two items needed to comply with the pretrial release program ordered by the Nevada Supreme Court. One is a memorandum of understanding between Carson City, the Sheriff’s Office and the First Judicial District Court and the Justice and Municipal Courts for the implementation of a Pretrial Risk Assessment Program, and the second item would create a full-time support specialist position in the Sheriff’s Office to comply with it.

The board has two large contracts to consider: a $1.1 million contract with EFI-Solutions for the Ormsby booster pump station, part of the project to extend the Minden water pipeline to the Quill Water Treatment Plant, and a roughly $1 million contact to purchase 15 vehicles for multiple city departments through Sourcewell.

The board will vote whether to enter into an agreement with Storey County to provide public guardian services for $150 per hour. An agreement between the two municipalities expired a few years ago and Storey has few guardianship cases, according to the staff report. Carson City is in the midst of recruiting for a new public guardian.

The supervisors will meet as the Board of Health, chaired by Susan Pintar, and hear a report from Vitality Unlimited, which provides substance abuse treatment services for the city.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.