South Carson Street pre-construction meeting Jan. 30

The South Carson Complete Streets Project design is complete, Carson City Public Works and the project contractor, Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc., will be hosting a pre-construction meeting to present the anticipated construction schedule and the completed project design. The meeting will be held on from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Carson City Community Center, in the Sierra Room, located at 851 E. William St.

The Nevada Department of Transportation recently transferred the commercial corridor to the city, giving the city the opportunity to transform the corridor to provide safer travel opportunities for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists; improve access to abutting businesses; and prepare Carson City for Smart City advancements. The approximate project limits are from the intersection of South Carson Street and 5th Street, south to the intersection of South Carson Street and Appion Way.

The project includes pedestrian safety measures, ADA-compliant sidewalks and curb ramps, narrowed travel lanes, a buffered multi-use path, dedicated bicycle facilities, a roundabout, critical improvements to stormwater infrastructure, improved business access, street lighting, enhanced signals, upgrades to the water and sewer systems, and fiber optic communications improvements that will complete the city’s core communications ring. Construction is anticipated to start late February.

The meeting will include a presentation on the South Carson Street design, project schedule, and discuss various communication tools for the public to stay connected during the construction process. It is the goal of the project team to keep citizens informed, engaged and involved throughout the construction process. To receive e-notifications visit carsonproud.com and click the subscribe button or to receive text notifications simply text “Carson Proud” to 31996.

Individuals in need of special accommodations are asked to contact staff a minimum of two business days in advance so appropriate arrangements can be made. Contact Tom Grundy, project manager at 775-283-7081 or tgrundy@carson.org.