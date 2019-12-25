State engineer puts hold on approval of new developments in valley north of Reno

The state engineer has put a temporary hold on approval of new development in the Cold Springs Valley north of Reno, citing the strain on the existing groundwater supply in the basin.

“Given the uncertainties surrounding the basin’s annual water capacity, (the Nevada Division of Water Resources) cautions that constructing new housing developments could potentially impair the water supply for existing homes where thousands of families currently live,” a division spokesman said in a release.

“To help prevent a potential future water shortage, NDWR’s interim order will include an updated review of water use and hydrologic data to determine if there is enough water in the ground to support any new developments without impacting existing users or unsustainably depleting the Cold Springs Hydrographic Basin.”

The release states that the groundwater is that basin’s only source of water for the existing homes.