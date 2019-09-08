Stephanie Hicks named Carson City deputy city manager

Carson City’s next deputy city manager is Stephanie Hicks.

Hicks is currently the city’s real property manager and has been involved in the launch of the city’s asset management program. Prior to joining the city in 2016, Hicks worked 17 years in planning, including hazard mitigation and emergency operations planning, most recently for R.O. Anderson Engineering and before that for the Douglas County Planning Department.

Hicks takes over Sept. 16 and replaces Adriana Fralick, who moved over to the city manager’s office from the District Attorney’s office and is leaving to start her own law practice.