Student art exhibit at annual Día de los Muertos event

The Nevada State Museum will host a Day of the Dead celebration this weekend from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. As part of the event and celebration, Carson High School ceramics students from teacher Alisa Kuniya’s class and third graders from Bordewich Bray Elementary School will exhibit Día de los Muertos masks and altars.

The art pieces created for the event were designed to remember and honor loved ones who have died. Traditionally colorful and decorative, the masks and altars offer favorite foods, drinks or special items that might have belonged to the deceased to help the returning spirit relive memories. The art pieces might also represent a general celebration of ancestors past, celebrities or beloved pets.

This event is open and free to the public and includes sugar skull crafts, folklore dancers and food trucks. For more information about the Day of the Dead event, click on the calendar link on the district’s website to view a flyer in English and Spanish or contact the Nevada State Museum at 775-687-4810.