Students work with technology during Computer Science Education Week

Editor’s Note: Medeiros is the Carson City School District Director of Innovation and Technology.

I would like to share with you some of the amazing things educators and students around the Carson City School District have been doing during Computer Science Education Week. Check out the photos from the Northern Nevada First Tech Challenge League Meet hosted by Carson High School. Our very own CHS Cyber Mafia team showed off its robotic skills while competing against other area schools with teachers Josh Barham, Sherri Kelley and parent volunteer Scott Duncan. I also had the opportunity to sit in on a Rasberry Python Interpreter training facilitated by Nevada’s Northwest Regional Professional Development Program. It was awesome to see educators from multiple districts around the area working with each other to complete coding challenges. CHS Career and Technical Education students used a laser etching machine to create really cool and functional boxes that have etched images on a wood substrate with CHS teacher Sherri Kelley. Students at Eagle Valley Middle School learned coding concepts such as variables and routines and then applied this knowledge as they worked to complete their assignment. Students created a variety of different games that reminded me of Pac-Man using a Network Computing Lab with teacher Wade Greenlee. At Mark Twain Elementary, fourth grade students worked on building Hummingbird robots. It was amazing to see the level of engagement and excitement from students as they worked collaboratively to solve various problems they encountered during the build process with teacher Tearra Bobula.

CHAMBER CHOIR GOES CAROLING AFTER FINALS

The CHS Chamber Choir will be heading out to carol at all of the district schools, the district offices, the Department of Energy, the Department of Motor Vehicles and a retirement home after finals Thursday and Friday. According to Fine Arts Department chair and Choral Music educator Andrew Sonnemaker, “We have a frantic schedule in order to fit everyone in since the entire district is on early release on Friday, and I would like to publicly thank Mary Anne Weaver and Sharon Miller for driving vans with me to get the kids to all of their caroling destinations.” The Chamber Choir consists of Kyra Anderson, Madisen Aragon, Aden Bailey, Dominic Ceragioli, Hunter Crouser, Graeme Eckery, Sophie Fliegler, Joey Hitchcock Xander Holcomb, Quentin Powers, Ian Remington, Madison Rhine, Madison Snodgrass, Ryan Soulier, Emma Tuttle and Stevie Vaughan.

NORTHERN NEVADA FORENSIC LEAGUE TOURNAMENT HELD AT CHS

The Northern Nevada Forensic League’s December tournament, hosting 14 schools, 86 volunteer judges and 200 students took place at CHS. According to CHS Social Studies teacher and National Forensic League coach Patrick Mobley, “We would like to thank everyone who came out to help the tournament be a success; the team had a strong showing on its home turf.” In novice duo, Jessica Knutson and David Mariscal Gonzalez placed third, performing a piece on strange job interviews, with Angie Portillo Lopez and Evelyn Manzano taking second with their cutting of “The Parent Trap.” In senior duo, Emma Peterson and Rosalind Macy placed fifth performing “Winter Girls.” Mariah Hipp and Jocelyn Manzano tied for fourth with teammates Vanessa Lezama and Valeria Torres with pieces on Nazi War Crimes and mothers who cannot love. Heidi Barney placed fourth in senior storytelling with her cutting of “The Little Mermaid.” Mary Milburn placed third in senior info on the topic of media bias, third in the senior Lincoln Douglas debate and second in speaker points on the topic of fossil fuel subsidies. Kieran Dazzo placed second in senior dramatic interpretation performing Redemption, first in senior place speaker points in Public Forum and with Nate Wetzel as her partner, the pair were undefeated in Public Forum debate on the topic of offensive cyber operations. Nate also claimed fourth place in speaker points along with Emma Peterson, who placed 10th. Abby Marshner-Schuhmacher and Ryan Soulier advanced to elimination rounds in novice Lincoln Douglas debate. Ryan took fourth in speaker points and third, and Abby placed third in speaker points and first; she has moved on to senior-level debate. The team has a short break before competing in January at Galena.

NJROTC RAISES OWN MONEY FOR ANGEL TREE GIFT PROGRAM

For three years, the CHS Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program has participated in the local Angel Tree gift program. When setting unit goals at the beginning of the school year, the cadets included setting a goal of raising $2,300 for this year’s Angel Tree project. When offered the opportunity to select a number of “Angels,” the cadets volunteered to adopt 15 children from five different families. Collections began in early December, and as daily totals were announced, the platoons, or classes, become very competitive in seeing who could raise the most money. On the last day, the total was announced. Through their personal contributions, the cadets collected more than $3,000, far exceeding their original goal. The following day, cadets bought the various gifts, checking the “Wish List” of each angel. After school, the NJROTC classrooms were filled with gifts, wrapping paper and cadets. Once wrapped and labeled, the gifts were then ready for Santa’s sleighs. It was very pleasing to see the sleighs, or cadet vehicles, filled with gifts as they were loaded for delivery to the collection point. Cadet Navarro, the battalion commanding officer, said “Seeing all those gifts, and knowing they are helping families in our community, is the best feeling ever.” What an amazing group of cadets.

CHEER TEAM QUALIFIES FOR USA NATIONS COMPETITION

The CHS Competition Team traveled to Union City, Calif. on Dec. 14 to compete in USA Regional Cheer Competition. They performed well and qualified for USA Nations on Feb. 14. The team will travel to Anaheim to compete on a national level. Last year, the CHS Competition Cheer Team was third in the nation, and their goal is to bring home a first place title in 2020.

FCA MEMBER SHARES PERSONAL TESTIMONY AND FINANCIAL ADVICE

CHS Fellowship of Christian Athletes brings unforgettable guests, its very own teachers sometimes, to share personal life-changing messages in order to inspire faith, hope and trust in God. FCA members were asked to talk with teachers and students about sharing their testimonies. CHS student Breanna Eliot took up the courageous challenge Dec. 17. Breanna spoke to students about what it means to give, and an amazing conversation ensued. The goal of FCA is to foster unity and support between people of all walks of life, not just athletes, as they follow their faith through word, deed and sharing. FCA meets every Tuesday during lunch.

SENIORS’ TOP FIVE CHRISTMAS GIFT REQUESTS

In a survey conducted by leadership students Haley Arroyo and Shelby Wickstead, Senatorsnow asked seniors what they want for Christmas this year, and this is what they came up with as being the top five: iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, Airforce 1S shoes from Nike, money, Supreme Skateboard, and … last, but not least … clothes. Leadership students also assisted with food donations to the Ron Wood Family Resource Center.

BLUE CREW’S COOKIES, COCOA AND CRAM A SUCCESS

This week was the Blue Crew sponsored Cookies, Cocoa and Cram, which was an opportunity for freshmen to get help studying for their semester final exams with Blue Crew leaders. According to CHS teacher and Blue Crew adviser Shanell Cavener, they took over the health hallway after school from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. Dec. 10 through 12 for the freshmen to attend in different rooms for each subject.

KINSLEY DAGGETT SAYS HINDSIGHT IS 20/20

This week’s Senior Project Highlight is on Kinsley Daggett, who is making sure students remember where they came from and where they are going. Her project title is “Hindsite is 20/20,” and her endeavor is both artistic and instructional as she is providing tiles for seniors to paint their favorite memory at CHS. Each tile also has a small pair of glasses etched in, and Kinsley will paint 2020 in the lens area of every tile. The tiles will then be displayed in one of the hallways of CHS for the remainder of the school year. “Hindsight is 20/20” is a proverb meaning it is easy to understand something after it has already happened; the expression is usually said in answer to a criticism the person should have known something would happen before it actually happened, or that the person made a bad decision. SP is a great opportunity for community members to get involved with the CHS SP program in order to support graduating seniors. Senior Projects for the CHS Class of 2020 are actively taking place throughout Carson City, and the SP Committee is looking for community members to volunteer to judge and review portfolios; reviewing takes place in April 2020, and judging for presentation day is April 27. Please sign up to volunteer at chsseniorproject.weebly.com. Contact Melisa Kunter at 283-1640, or email seniorproject@carson.k12.nv.us for more information.

GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBAL TEAM ON A FIVE-GAME WINNING STREAK

According to CHS Social Studies teacher and FBLA adviser Angila Golik, whose daughter plays on the girls varsity basketball team, “Great news to share; the Carson Girls Varsity Basketball Team is on a five game winning streak as they won the Dean Wilson Memorial Tournament this weekend in Monterey, California.” Golik added, “If you have not been to one of their games, we have several coming up in January; in fact, the girls will play Spanish Springs on Saturday in a non-conference matchup at Spanish Springs, and it will be a tough game as Spanish Springs is the reigning Regional Champions from last year.” Finally, Golik said, “This is a hardworking, feisty group of girls working to make it back to regionals this year, with a quest to go to state.” Winter sports are here, and everyone in Carson City is always invited to come join students and parents in support of the CHS athletic teams and programs. Please go to carsonhigh.com and click “CHS Calendar” on the left to find out dates, times and locations of upcoming games.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS Athletic Department’s Athletes of the Week are Parsa Hadjighasemi for Boys Varsity Basketball and Nayzeth Alvarez for Girls Varsity Basketball. These athletes, and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs and sports deserve a high level of recognition and congratulations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Saeed Mobaligh, a senior, is the CHS Student of the Week. Saeed stood out this school year as a mid-fielder on the CHS Soccer team as he helped take his team all the way to the state semi-finals. He is not a single sport player, either; Saeed is also a member of the CHS Track and Field team and competes in jumping events. Not only is he an avid participant in sports, he is also the treasurer of HOSA, a social relations officer and one of the most approachable students in the school. Regarding his future plans, Saeed said, “I am going to get my undergraduate degree in finance and economics, next my MBA and then my goal is to become an investment banker on Wall Street.” Congratulations, Saeed, on getting noticed by so many people as a truly positive influence on others.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.