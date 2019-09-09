Suicide prevention awareness walk in Carson City set Sept. 14

The 13th annual Walk in Memory, Walk for Hope community suicide prevention awareness walk in Carson City takes place Sept. 14 starting at the Bob McFadden Plaza, 323 W. Third St. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Walk participants are asked to give $20 per individual. To participate on a team, register online at https://nvsuicideprevention.org/event/13th-annual-walk-in-memory-walk-for-hope and click on the appropriate community. Complete the registration form and pay through PayPal or pay at the walk site on the morning of the walk.

Each walk site varies in the actual distance but all range from 3K to 5K.

The Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention, the Office of Suicide Prevention and local task forces and coalitions across the state are hosting events in Battle Mountain, Caliente, Elko, Ely, Las Vegas/Henderson, Pahrump, Silver Springs and Winnemucca.

For information, e-mail Janett Massolo at jmassolo@health.nv.gov. or call 775-684-2238.