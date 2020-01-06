Suspects sought in separate Carson City thefts

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public assistance in identifying suspects in two separate incidents.

On Dec. 26, a commercial burglary was reported at Design Trends Tile and Stone at 2250 S. Carson St. Tools were taken from the business. Surveillance video showed a suspect vehicle, a white Ford truck with a black lumber rack and a tool box on the left side of the truck bed.

On Saturday, a grand larceny was reported at Cal-Ranch at 2035 N. Carson St. At approximately 9 p.m., a white male in his 20s was observed looking at snowblowers at the side of Cal Ranch. The male was wearing a tan jacket and a beanie. A short time later the fencing at Cal Ranch was cut and a snowblower was taken. Surveillance cameras captured a white Ford truck being used in the theft. When deputies reviewed the surveillance video, the Ford truck was the same truck used in the previous South Carson Street burglary.

The truck is a white Ford F250 with a black lumber rack and a white toolbox along the left side of the truck bed.

Anyone with information or questions is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 775-887-2677, Investigation Division, Det. Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

The case numbers is 2019-8633 and 2020-119.