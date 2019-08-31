Teri’s Notebook: Author Sandie LaNae shares weird and wonderful Carson City history

If you’ve spent any time in Carson City, you know this place can be … well … odd. (And I say that with the greatest affection.)

With co-author Arline La Ferry — the Nevada Historical Society’s special works historian — Sandie LaNae has compiled “quirky, off-beat, interesting and fascinating facts” into the book “Weird Carson City.”

“It’s full of trivia and things that happened in the past that people don’t remember or know about,” LaNae said.

She is hosting a presentation about her book in the upstairs ballroom of the Brewery Arts Center 5:15 p.m. Sept. 12.

Wine and other beverages will be available for purchase to benefit the Brewery Arts Center.

It will be an informative night, but also fun.

“I like to put in a lot of interesting facts, but also bring levity into my presentations,” she said.

In her book, she tells the story of Emmet Boyle, Nevada’s 13th governor.

“Around the turn of the century, he declared a bird day for all the birds to be fed in the wintertime,” LaNae recounted.

She said the residents set out loaves of bread for the birds.

“But it turned out the local dogs came out and took it,” she said.

LaNae, herself, has an interesting history.

She remembers having her first psychic vision at 3 years old.

“I didn’t understand at the time what I was feeling, but I became so homesick,” she said. “I started having visions of an ancient marketplace. I wanted so badly to go home.

“I can remember that like it was yesterday.”

She has been giving intuitive and psychic readings publicly since 1984. In her profession as Sandie’s Psychic Stones, she uses 117 stones and earth’s elements to give readings.

She is also a spirit sensitive, helping clients speak with loved ones who have died.

“Families and friends want to know their loved ones are OK,” she said. “Most of the time they are. I like to be able to connect with them with their loved ones in the physical plane.”

She describes the other side as a place where spirits continue working and pursuing the things they love.

“I’ve met artists, school teachers, entertainers,” she said. “It’s a place that if they want to go fishing, they go fishing. I’ve seen women baking together.”

She is a member of the Thin Veil Investigators, investigating paranormal activities in homes, businesses, museums, libraries, cemeteries, as well as in objects. She also works with domestic and foreign law enforcement to help solve current and cold cases.

She is the host of several local television and radio shows.

Born in Paradise, Calif., LaNae moved to Carson City more than 40 years ago. She wrote her first book in 2007 and is now writing her 20th, 21st and 22nd books simultaneously.

“I love to share information,” she said. “What better way to do that than with books.”

The majority of her books discuss the paranormal activity she’s discovered in Nevada towns and businesses, such as the St. Charles Hotel and the Genoa Bar.

For information or to contact LaNae, go to sandiespsychicstones.com.