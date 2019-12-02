The joy of holiday giving – Share your food

Although charitable non-profits put out a call for donations all year long to fund their various causes, the biggest donations come during November and December when those who are fortunate are likely to give to the less fortunate during “the season of giving.”

The non-profits understand that your purse strings are looser this time of year. According to various studies, 12% of all giving happens during the last three days of the year and that could translate to tax deductions. Whatever the reason, giving is a good thing.

Millennials seem to have bought into the need to donate, for 84% are giving an annual average of $481 to 3.3 non-profits. While the percentage is high for Millennial giving, it’s the 72% of the Boomers who are giving the highest amount donating an average of $1,212 to 4.5 non-profits, according to Charity Navigator.

Religious groups receive the highest amount of donations followed by educational and human services charities. Carson City has a number of charitable non-profits seeking your good will and donations during this season of giving and as you shop locally, remember these organizations:

FOOD DRIVES: One in seven Nevadans are facing food insecurity, according to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Now through Dec. 21 — Valley Realty Food Drive for Food for Thought, 302 E. William St., 885-7770 Food for Thought or text 400-6650 Krisha Caraway.

Dec. 7 Friends in Service Helping (FISH) Empty Bowls at Carson Mall, 882-3474

Dec. 13 Share Your Christmas Food Drives will be held at the Governor’s Mansion filling the shelves of three local non-profits:

Advocates to End Domestic Violence: 6 a.m.-10 a.m, 883-7654

Friends in Service Helping: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 882-3474

Ron Wood Family Resource Center: 2-6 p.m., 884-2269

Collection of Toys for the young and gifts for Seniors

Friends to All, Inc. Seeks donations for their Santa visits to Seniors on Dec 14, 301-6747

Ron Wood Family Resource Center for drop off locations

Salvation Army – Toy Barrel and Angel Tree – drop off locations: 350-5190 or 887-9120

Blood Donation: Dec. 18. The giving on one’s blood is the best gift of all. Join Vitalant and KOLO-Channel 8 for the “Christmas to Remember.” 887-9111. https://bloodhero.com