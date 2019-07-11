Thomas takes visitors to outer space, Egypt in July talks at Jack C. Davis Observatory

Two places most people haven’t visited will be covered by Mike Thomas in his July presentations at Western Nevada College’s Jack C. Davis Observatory in Carson City.

On Friday, July 12, Thomas will provide a slideshow presentation of “Egypt,” the ancient land best known for the Great Pyramids.

The following night on Saturday, July 13, Thomas will take attendees to outer space with his eye-catching photographs of celestial objects in his presentation “Space Images.”

Both of Thomas’ talks are free and begin at 7:30 p.m.

Thomas has been providing free lectures at the observatory for more than a decade.

On Saturday nights when lectures aren’t scheduled, the observatory is open to the public from sundown to 11 p.m. At this time, the Western Nevada Astronomical Society hosts Star Parties, bringing together people with an interest in astronomy. Newcomers are always welcome.

The observatory is located at 2699 Vanpatten Drive in Carson City.