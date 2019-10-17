Three lawyers submitted for Washoe County judicial vacancy

The Commission on Judicial Selection has submitted three lawyers to the governor for appointment to the vacant family court seat in Washoe County.

That vacancy was opened by the retirement of Judge Frances Doherty.

The three are Aimee Elizabeth Banales, 49, a master in the county’s court system, Sandra Unsworth, 59, an attorney in Verdi, and Lance White, 48, a partner in the Reno firm of Widdis and White.

The appointee will have to run in the 2020 general election to retain the seat.

Appointments are open to Nevada lawyers with 10 years experience and at least two years in Nevada.