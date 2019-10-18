Trick-or-treating set for Oct. 31, 2019, in Carson City

Trick-or-treaters will take to the streets in the capital city like everywhere else in the U.S. — on Halloween.

For the last decade, Halloween has been celebrated on the traditional Oct. 31.

Before 2000, the Nevada Day Parade was always on Oct. 31 — the anniversary of the state’s admission to the union, and, coincidentally, Halloween.

In order to keep the children out of the way of any revelers drunk with state pride, trick-or-treating was moved to Oct. 30.

When the 1999 Legislature decided to observe Nevada Day on the last Friday in October, and the Nevada Day Parade on the last Saturday of the month, Halloween returned to being celebrated on Oct. 31.

And that’s how it will be. Sort of.

When Halloween and the parade both fall on Saturday, Oct. 31, as they did recently, trick-or-treating moves to Oct. 30.

This year, as in most years to come, Halloween will be celebrated on Oct. 31. It will move to Oct. 30 in 2020, 2026 and 2037.