Turkey Drop November 22 in Carson City

Salvation Army volunteers will be collecting turkeys for its 22nd annual Turkey Drop to fill holiday food baskets for families in need in the Carson City, Douglas County and surrounding communities.

Each year, hundreds of needy families depend on the Salvation Army’s Turkey Drop to provide for their Thanksgiving dinner.

Those who wish to help can bring frozen turkeys to the Turkey Drop or cash donations can be made so the Salvation Army can buy turkeys. If you are unable to bring a turkey, donations can be made by credit card by calling the Salvation Army at 775-350-5190 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 22. Checks can be mailed to the Salvation Army, 911 E. Second St., Carson City, 89701. To make a credit card donation online, go to carsonturkeydrop.org.

The turkey collection site is Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St., Carson City. Collection times are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 22.

For information, call 775-350-5190 or visit http://www.carsoncity.salvationarmy.org.