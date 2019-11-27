Two from Carson City win ‘Wearable Recyclables’ art contest

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Recycling Program’s 2019 Wearable Recyclables art contest named two winners from Carson City this year among students and adults.

Nevadans of all ages participated in the contest for a chance to win prizes, express their creativity and support environmental sustainability.

NDEP’s Wearable Recyclables contest was sponsored by the Venetian Resort Las Vegas to help promote awareness about the importance of recycling, reusing materials and reducing waste throughout the Silver State. The Venetian provided first-, second- and third-place prizes ($250, $100 and $50 respectively) to winning participants in five categories.

From Carson City, among kindergarteners to fifth graders, Adan Becerra won third place for his “Caterpillar Shield” project and won $50 for his award.

In the adult class, Mark Salinas, director of the Department of Arts and Culture for Carson City, won second place for his trapshoot strand necklace, created from recovered clay targets and shotgun shells from the Capitol City Gun Club.

“I’m pleased for the opportunity to create art in efforts to promote NDEP’s education and awareness of recycling in our state,” Salinas said. Winning entries can be viewed on the Nevada Recycles website at http://www.flickr.com/photos/nevadarecycles/albums/with/7215767537865769.

Based on residential and commercial sector data, Nevadans and area tourists throw away approximately 6 pounds of trash, per person, per day, amounting to approximately 4 million tons of trash entering a Nevada landfill each year.

“Recycling is one of the easiest things we can do to save energy, conserve natural resources, and create green jobs,” said Pranav Jampani, director of sustainability for the Venetian, the Palazzo and Sands Expo.

To learn more about recycling in Nevada, visit nevadarecycles.nv.gov.