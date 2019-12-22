U.S. Attorney’s office collects more than $14 million in penalties in fiscal 2019

LAS VEGAS — The Nevada U.S. Attorney’s office collected more than $14 million in civil and criminal penalties during federal Fiscal 2019.

Nick Trutanich, U.S. Attorney for Nevada, said $8.5 million of that came from criminal actions and $5.6 million from civil actions.

In addition, he said working with other components of the Justice Department, another $11.77 million was collected in cases handled jointly by more than one office. Just $1,200 of that was from criminal cases. The remaining $11.77 million was collected in civil actions.

Finally, the office collected some $1.4 million in asset forfeiture actions thatwill be used primarily to restore funds to victims of crime.

He credited the performance of public servants in the Financial Litigation and Asset Forfeiture units.

“Due to their efforts, our office is able to contribute significant funds for victim compensation, victim assistance and law enforcement purposes,” he said.

Trutanich said one of the biggest collections werethe $1.76 million in the case against pharmacy owner Nelson Mukuna over allegations he paid kickbacks to nurse practitioners to prescribe medically unnecessary products.

Another involved a $2.5 million settlement in a civil action against Nevada Heart and Vascular, Inc. that case involves allegations the company received kickbacks to order medically unnecessary genetic tests.

The U.S. Attorney’s office is responsible for collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. as well as money owed to victims of federal crime.