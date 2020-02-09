University of Nevada, Reno gets grant for seismic monitoring

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nv., Thursday announced that the University of Nevada, Reno has been awarded a $525,200 grant to maintain and monitor Nevada’s regional seismic network.

The network is designed to give Nevadans early alerts to the threat of earthquakes.

“With this funding, Nevadans will be better able to take precautions and safety measures in the face of natural disasters,” the senators said in a joint statement.

The network is part of the Advanced National Seismic Network.