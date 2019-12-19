Update on body found in Lakeview area of Carson City

At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, a hiker found the body of an elderly male in a ravine between the Carson Regional Medical Center and Lakeview Estates south of Lakeview Hill and Interstate 580.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Coroner, investigators and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit responded to the location and removed the body. The body was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office in Reno where an autopsy was conducted Thursday. The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as Carson City resident James Tickner, 74. The cause of death has yet to be determined by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office. No evidence of foul play was located and exposure to the elements could be a factor in Tickner’s death.

Tickner was last seen in Carson City on Nov. 30 and he was reported missing by a roommate on Dec. 3. The case number is 19-8153.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 775-887-2677, Investigation Division Det. Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.