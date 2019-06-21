USDA offering grants for rural housing repairs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking applications for grants to make housing repairs for low income rural residents.

The grants are available to town and county governments, public agencies, Indian tribes and nonprofit or faith-based groups. The agency does not provide the money directly to homeowners.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., July 8 at the Rural Development State office.

Contact Kara Blake at 702-407-1400, Ext. 6000 or by email at kara.blake@usda.gov.