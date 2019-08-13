Victim of Lyon County crash identified by Nevada Highway Patrol

On Saturday, at approximately 4:33 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a serious injury crash on US-95 Alternate and Lyon County mile marker 26 involving a single vehicle, according to a media release.

Preliminary investigation shows that a gray 2005 Cadillac CTS sedan was traveling southbound on US-95 Alternate. For an unknown reason, the Cadillac left the roadway, struck a power pole, and overturned.

The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. The driver, Heather Pineda, a 20-year-old Yerington resident, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The NHP case number is 190800777.