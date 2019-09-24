Victims identified in Lyon County fatal crash

Two people died Sept. 14 in a crash on US-95 Alternate and Lyon County mile marker 27.

Preliminary investigation shows that a white 2016 Chevrolet Sonic was traveling southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane and continued to travel south, striking a white 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck head-on.

The driver, Eddie James Dunnet, a 20-year-old Schurz resident, and passenger, Sarah Lynn Sam, a 21-year-old Yerington resident, of the Chevrolet Sonic died at the scene.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking additional witnesses to this crash. If you were a witness to this incident or have any information regarding this collision, please contact the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference NHP Case #190901151.