Virginia company targeting businesses in school sports scam

A Virginia company is contacting local businesses in Carson City asking for “sponsorships” for materials to benefit Carson High School. However, according to Carson City School District, this company has no real affiliation with the school nor the district.

One business in Carson City received a solicitation claiming it was working with Carson High School’s varsity football team to sell posters. After further correspondence with the Carson High School Athletic Director’s office, it was determined that this solicitation was false and likely a scam.

The company, calling itself “All About Sports,” is asking local businesses to send checks or credit card payments to the company’s address in Midlothian, Va. Last year in September, a similar scam by “Game Day Media” or “Sports Media Marketing” targeted businesses in Carson City claiming affiliation with the Carson High School cheer team. Similar news reports across the country have been made claiming these nefarious companies are misleading local businesses into giving them money for schools with which they have no formal relationship.

“It is sad that there are scammers falsely representing our schools in misleading the goodwill and generosity of our business community,” said Marc Rodina, vice principal at Carson High School. “We have made a concerted effort to establish strong relationships with numerous businesses across Northern Nevada, and it hurts deeply when our partners are targets of fraudulent activity.”

The Carson City School District further cautions the community to confirm the legitimacy of a third-party vendor through the individual school sites. Individuals or business interested in supporting sports teams at Carson High School should contact the Athletic Director’s Office at 775-283-1900.