Volunteer needed for Carson City schools’ Family Life Committee

The Carson City School District is seeking one more application from a parent to serve as a member on the district’s Family Life Committee. An initial request for four applications was made in October, and the district was able to appoint three new members of the committee; however, the school district is still needing to fill one more seat.

The primary purpose of the Family Life Program is to provide a well-defined course of instruction, which is endorsed by the Board of Trustees as the district’s sex education program. The program includes factual instruction concerning acquired immune deficiency syndrome and instruction on the human reproductive system, related communicable diseases and sexual responsibility. Appointment as a member of the committee shall be for an initial term of three years.

The committee is comprised of five parent volunteers of children who attend schools in the district and five representatives, one from each of the following: medicine or nursing, counseling, religion, teaching and students who attend schools in the district.

Meetings are held monthly throughout the school year with potential special meetings. Individuals interested in applying for the positions should submit the following information no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 3. Only those who submit a letter of interest and resume will be reviewed.

Interested parties can submit the required documents to the Educational Services Department at 1402 W. King St., Carson City, Nev. 89703 or through e-mail at pcamara@carson.k12.nv.us. For more information, contact Paige Camara at 775-283-2009.