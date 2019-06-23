Volunteer opportunities in the Carson City area

Here are a variety of fun and interesting organizations you may be interested in. If you would like to volunteer with any of these organizations, please contact Sandy at 775-687-4680, ext. 6.

1. NEW! The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified volunteer drivers to assist in its Patrol Division to transport veterans to their critical medical appointments. All candidates will be trained by the sheriff’s office. If you’re a retired person and can volunteer from four to eight hours a week, then this might be perfect for you if you’re looking for something to do. Call Sandy at RSVP to learn more.

2. The Nevada State Railroad Museum is looking for friendly volunteers at its front desk to greet museum visitors, collect fees and issue admission tickets. Available shifts include Monday mornings, Thursday afternoons and Sunday mornings. Volunteer tour guides and volunteers to work on the train crews are also needed. Call Sandy at RSVP if you’re interested in coming aboard.

3. Are you looking for a way to give back to your community? Do you have a positive attitude that can encourage? Can you spare a few hours a week to make a life-changing difference in the lives of those in need? Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City is looking for active adults to join its amazing Volunteer Team. Carson Tahoe Health will soon host a “Meet and Greet – Tea and Biscuits” event to present upcoming volunteer opportunities. Volunteer benefits include a $10 voucher for meals at Carson Tahoe’s Sage Café for each volunteer day and an annual medical testing package worth more than $500 plus many other perks, not to mention the heartfelt appreciation of more than 2,000 employees. If you’re interested in joining the Carson Tahoe Health team, contact Sandy at RSVP.

4. New program! RSVP’s Friends Day Out is a fun and interactive event that gives caregivers the opportunity to take a much-needed break. Care Recipients living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia as well as other disabilities have the opportunity to meet new friends, sing songs and participate in hands-on learning. Friends Day Out happens from 1:30 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. For more information, call Steven at the RSVP office.

5. Are you interested in volunteering with a local organization that has been nominated for the CNN Heroes Award? If so, ESL In-Home is just the right organization for you. ESL In-Home Program is seeking Community Volunteer Tutors to provide ESL tutoring, literacy or citizenship study to adult immigrants. You don’t need to be bilingual to volunteer with ESL.

6. Friends in Service Helping (FISH) provides food, clothing, shelter and medical aid to the homeless and hungry within our community, with the objective to provide programs and referrals to families and individuals so they may become self-sufficient. FISH is looking for volunteers in their Food Bank, Family Dining Room, at one of its thrift stores, assistance with intakes and referrals as well as data entry.

7. We need your help! RSVP is seeking a field representative to help elders, veterans and caregivers in Churchill County based in Fallon with programs provided by volunteers such as transportation, veteran services and personal emergency response systems. Duties include leadership of program, collecting monthly timesheets, volunteer recruitment-client match, community outreach and documentation. A commitment of about 10 hours per week required. Monthly stipend, out-of-pocket expenses and mileage reimbursement provided.

All volunteers receive orientation and training. In addition to these great opportunities, many of our other partner organizations could use your help as a volunteer. RSVP offers mileage reimbursement and insurance coverage. If you’re a governmental agency, proprietary health care organization or nonprofit organization and would like RSVP to feature your need for volunteers, contact Sandy at RSVP at 775-687-4680, ext. 6.