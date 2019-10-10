V&T Railway ends 2019 regular season with final steam, 150th anniversary and Toast of the Canyon trains

V&T Railway will bring its event-filled 2019 season to a close this weekend with a final 150th Anniversary train on Friday, vintage steam trains on Saturday and Sunday and a Toast of the Canyon spirits train on Saturday, Oct. 12 following the steam train. The Carson City to Virginia City trains will depart Carson City’s Eastgate Depot at 10 a.m., arriving in Virginia City at 11:30 a.m. and returning to Carson at 4:15 p.m. The Toast of the Canyon train takes place immediately following the steam train’s return, beginning at 4:15 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.vtrailway.com or call (877) 724-5007.

“Our 2019 season has been filled with several new events and, while we’re sad to see it come to a close, we’re excited to start working on Polar Express for the upcoming holiday season,” said Elaine Barkdull-Spencer, general manager for the V&T Railway Commission’s Eastgate operations in Carson City. “This Friday will be our final 150th anniversary celebration followed by our last vintage steam trains on Saturday and Sunday. We’re also closing out the season with a special Toast of the Canyon featuring Cemetery Gin, white wine and amazing appetizers and we look forward to sharing this exciting weekend with our guests.”

The final 150th anniversary train will run on Friday, Oct. 11 and will feature re-enactments of famed train baron William Sharon at the depot before boarding the train to Virginia City at 10 a.m. Vintage steam trains will run Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13, departing from Eastgate Depot at 10 a.m., taking passengers on a spectacular 24-mile roundtrip with plenty of time for eating and shopping while in Virginia City. Finally, V&T will host its final Toast of the Canyon train featuring Bloody Muckers made with Virginia City’s Cemetery Gin. Bloody Muckers will be available at the depot from 4:15 p.m. until the train departs for the Carson River Canyon where appetizers and white wine will be served.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.vtrailway.com or call (877) 724-5007. For the latest updates on V&T Railway, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.