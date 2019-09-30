Walk/bike to school day Wednesday in Carson City

Wednesday is International Walk to School Day.

Organized events for those walking or bicycling to school are planned in several Nevada counties including Carson, Douglas and Lyon. Some 50 Nevada schools around the state are expected to participate.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is calling on drivers to keep an eye out for children walking or biking and be aware of school zone speed reductions.

NDOT’s Scott Bohemier said the purpose of the event is to teach children about pedestrian and bike safety and encourage those activities throughout the year.

In addition to the health benefits, he said walking or biking to school can greatly lessen traffic from children being driven to school.

Bohemier said motorists should only pass bicyclists when it is safe with at least three feet of space and never overtake vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. Pedestrians should only cross streets when safe and always look for vehicles before and while crossing.

No U-turns or passing are allowed in school zones or crossing zones.

Information is available at http://www.walkbiketoschool.org.