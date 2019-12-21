Weather Service: White Christmas unlikely this year

The National Weather Service says it will probably be cold next week but that it’s unlikely western Nevada will see a white Christmas.

Forecaster Evan LaGuardia said highs will remain pretty much in the 50s this weekend with a possibility of some showers. The predicted high in Carson City today — the first day of winter — is 55 but that drops to 48 on Sunday, falling to 42 on Christmas Eve and 40 Christmas day. Lows are expected in the mid 20s throughout.

“It’s going to drop off by Sunday and after that it’s just going to be cold. But it doesn’t look like a white Christmas,” LaGuardia said. “Pretty much nothing.”

In the Sierra, however, forecasters predict light snow showers in the higher elevations today and into Sunday morning. But only 4-8 inches is expected even in the mountains.

Forecasters say winds will begin to pick up with strong gusty winds possible today and Sunday. Winds over the ridges could hit 100 mph and gusts of 40 mph are possible in the valleys.