Western Nevada College enrolling for winter session

Do you wish that you could earn your college credits quicker?

Stop wishing and enroll now in WNC’s new winter session.

WNC is launching winter session in December, enabling students to not only earn college credits quicker but to catch up or get ahead in their areas of study.

Winter classes offer you the opportunity to earn college credit in 3 to 5 weeks.

Classes begin on Dec. 16 or Dec. 30 and run through Jan. 17.

View classes for both winter and spring at wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

Registration for winter and spring is underway for returning and continuing students. Registration for new students begins Monday through myWNC. If you are new to WNC, apply for admission and take care of other pre-registration requirements at wnc.edu/starthere/.

Safely View the Mercury Transit at JCDO on Monday

Jack C. Davis Observatory will be hosting a rare early morning daytime viewing event on Monday, Nov. 11 when Mercury will transit in front of the Sun.

Dr. Thomas Herring, director of the Jack C. Davis Observatory, said that because the solar event is potentially damaging to the eyes, that it is best to view it under the supervision of someone trained in solar astronomy.

“To view the transit, you should either be well-versed in using telescopes with solar filters or come to the observatory event or another public event near you run by skilled solar astronomers,” Dr. Herring said. “It is NOT safe to view this without special equipment, especially solar filters. Just eclipse viewing glasses will protect your eyes when looking at the Sun, but Mercury is too small to see without a telescope. Viewing through a telescope requires the use of a good solar filter to avoid eye damage.”

Doors to the observatory will be open at 6 a.m. and the Sun should rise about 6:40 a.m., with the transit already in progress.

Dr. Herring said the observatory will have several telescopes with proper filters for viewing the transit and will be capturing video with its main solar telescope. Video will also be streamed over the internet from NASA and/or Slooh.com.

“Even in the event of cloudy weather we’ll still open and view the internet streaming video,” Dr. Herring said. “The transit will end at 10:04 a.m. PST. We’ll stay open until 10:30 a.m. to answer questions and review video footage.”

This is one of 14 Mercury transits during this century. There have been three so far: May 7, 2003; Nov. 8, 2006; and May 9, 2016. After this one on Nov 11, the next one won’t happen until Nov. 13, 2032!

Art Department Open House on Tuesday

WNC’s art department will hold an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Bristlecone Room 330.

The vintage press will be making prints, and attendees can screen print a free tote bag. Beverages and snacks will be served.

The event is free and open to the public.

Visit WNC for America Recycles Day on Wednesday

Learn more about recycling during America Recycles Day at Western Nevada College on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

WNC’s Healthy Campus and Environment Committee will celebrate the day (officially celebrated on Nov. 15) with an information table and swag giveaways from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Bristlecone Building spine.

Winning Altar Unveiled in Dia de los Muertos Contest

Halloween at WNC wasn’t all about haunted hallways and candy. Students also participated in the annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) altar competition.

Presented by Latino Outreach students and the PUENTE Parent Committee, students and staff celebrated the lives of deceased loved ones by creating an altar in their memory.

Students from the ACCEL College and Career Readiness program in Jody Coxon’s Advanced ELL class created a beautiful and traditional altar for the event.

Contributing to the winning altar were Erika Romo-Reyes, Azucena Acosta, Nancy Galaviz, Rosa Pureco, Alba Madera, Rafaela Herrera, Maricela Lopez and Hou Ling.

Western Sky Paintings Brighten Bristlecone Gallery

Artist David McCamant’s “Glorious Expanse: Paintings of the Western Sky” exhibit is now showing in WNC’s Main Art Gallery.

“David is a prolific painter with incredible skill and an eye for beautiful spaces. The work is stunning,” said Rachel Stiff, coordinator for WNC Carson Art Gallery.

A reception for Reno artist David McCamant is scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 in the Bristlecone Gallery.

McCamant’s love today is painting still life and plein air, following a career in the animation industry. He focuses on the quality of light and objects observed.

His exhibit runs through Dec. 17 in the Bristlecone Gallery.

Other important upcoming dates at WNC include:

WNMTC’s showing of the musical “Matilda,” Nov. 8-24, weekends, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St. Ticket info: wnmtc.com or by leaving a message at 775-445-4249.

Psychology Club’s presentation of “Mindfulness”: Nov. 18, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Dini Building 201.

WNC Student Leadership Summit: Nov. 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Silver Oak Golf Course’s clubhouse.

La Posada Celebration: Dec. 14.