Western Nevada College Foundation gala raises more than $75,000

The fundraising arm of Western Nevada College — WNC Foundation — held its fourth annual Reach for the Stars Gala on Aug. 10, raising more than $75,000 to benefit students seeking higher education.

The event, hosted by the Foundation at Jack C. Davis Observatory, included 380 guests, making it the largest attended to date. Proceeds directly support scholarships, college science programs and the sustainability of Jack C. Davis Observatory.

“Reach for the Stars is growing in popularity within our community and has become a staple for kicking off the new academic year,” said WNC President Vincent Solis. “We are so grateful to our generous guests, as well as the many volunteers who helped make this event happen.”

The WNC Foundation works closely with the business community to invest in education, raising critical funds to meet the growing needs of the students, improve campus facilities and provide the latest technological support for faculty members.

The gala was catered by Gather Restaurant with live entertainment by Jeff Leep Orchestra. Guests enjoyed stargazing through observatory’s state-of-the-art telescopes, a scavenger hunt and tarot card reading. Reach for the Stars was sponsored by UPS, Southwest Gas and Quick Space. Additional sponsors included City National Bank, Carson Valley Medical Center, JP Morgan Chase, Greater Nevada Credit Union, NV Energy, United Federal Credit Union, Visiting Angels, Comstock Mining, Eide Bailly, Hometown Health and Nevada State Bank.

For information on WNC Foundation, visit online at WNC.edu/foundation or call 775-445-3240.