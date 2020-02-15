Western Nevada College: Late-start classes offered in spring

Just because you missed the start of spring semester doesn’t mean you can’t start now at Western Nevada College.

WNC has a variety of late-start offerings including biology, chemistry, auto mechanics, construction, political science, deaf studies, drafting, health care, advanced manufacturing and computer information technology.

Classes can be taken online in many cases and at a pace that will accommodate an individual’s busy work and family schedule.

Individuals who haven’t attended WNC before can start by applying for admission at wnc.edu/starthere/.

Current students can continue their studies with late-start sections in construction, computer information technology/CISCO, anatomy and physiology, applied industrial technology and emergency medical services, deaf studies, welding and more.

For a full list of late-start classes, visit wnc.edu/late-start-classes/.

Here are a few classes new students can consider:

Nevada Constitution (PSC 100): Online, March 23-May 16.

Career Choices and Changes (CPD 123): Online, March 23-May 16.

Life in the Oceans (BIOL 113): Online, March 23-May 16.

General Chemistry I (CHEM 121): Monday/Wednesday, March 23-May16. 4-6:45 p.m.

Elements of Anatomy and Physiology (BIOL 200): Wednesday, 2:30 to 6:15 p.m., Feb. 19 through May 16.

Introduction to General Mechanics (AUTO 100): Mostly online, March 23-May 15. Labs are scheduled 6-8:45 p.m. on March 30, April 13, April 27 and May 11. Prepares students for Automotive Service Excellence certification.

Engine Performance I/Fuel & Ignition (AUTO 225): Monday through Thursday, noon to 2:45 p.m., March 23 through April 16. Prepares students for ASE certification.

Automatic Transmissions & Transaxles I (AUTO 210): Monday through Thursday, noon to 2:45 p.m., April 20 through May 14. Prepares students for ASE certification.

Blueprint Reading for Industry (DFT 110): (Multiple sessions offered) Thursdays, March 5 through May 16, 7 to 9:45 p.m.

Healthcare Provider CPR (EMS 100): two single-day training days available: April 4 and May 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interview with area employers at Friday Job Fair

WNC and Carson City Health and Human Services invite employers, students and job seekers to a Job Fair on Friday, Feb. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

Free job fair attire/clothing donated by the Dream Center will be available leading up to the event at the CCHHS office.

Early entrance/admission is available for veterans, individuals with disabilities and special needs at 11:30 a.m.

Employers interested in reserving a space can go to wnc.edu/job-fair/.

Help nurses attend national convention by eating spaghetti

Support the college’s nursing students by attending a spaghetti fundraising dinner on Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. at Western Nevada College’s Carson Nugget Hall.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

A silent auction and 50/50 raffle are also part of the fundraiser.

Proceeds will help the National Student Nurses’ Association’s Western Chapter go to the annual convention in Orlando, Fla., where they will attend seminars to enhance their learning to become nurses.

RSVP by contacting Debi at 775-445-3334.

College closed on Monday

Western Nevada College campuses will be closed Monday, Feb. 17 for Presidents Day. College services and classes will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.