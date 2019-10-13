Western Nevada College News & Notes: Artist receptions set for Oct. 15 and Nov. 6

The community is invited to attend receptions for artists on Tuesday and Nov. 6 at the Main Gallery in WNC’s Bristlecone Building on the Carson City campus.

This fall, Jennifer Garza-Cuen has been showing photography from her “Eden” exhibit as part of a larger series titled “Imag(in)ing America” in the Main Gallery. Garza-Cuen will talk to attendees during her reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Garza-Cuen is a Pacific Northwest photographer who is an assistant professor of photography at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. She was recently selected for a Guggenheim Foundation fellowship and a Rauschenberg Foundation residency.

“Eden” spotlights the northeast Vermont community of Adventists, Mennonites and Quakers where dairy farmers, mill workers and craftsmen gather at general stores; dinners are served in old wooden churches; and dances are held at the local Grange Hall.

“Imag(in)ing in America” depicts a series of U.S. locations as a residue of cultural memory, an inheritance. It is a metaphorical memoir, a narrative retelling of facts and fictions, and it also is a discovery of the dreamland that still is America.

Her art will be shown through Oct. 17.

A reception for Reno artist David McCamant is scheduled from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 6.

McCamant’s love today is painting still life and plein air, following a career in the animation industry. He focuses on the quality of light and objects observed.

His exhibit will debut Oct. 21 and run through Dec. 17 in the Main Gallery.

Late-Start classes through Nov. 12

For individuals who missed the start of fall semester, WNC offers a variety of late-start class options online and on the Carson City campus during the remainder of the semester.

These classes begin up through Nov. 12.

Choose from classes in biology, chemistry, mathematics, sociology, political science, emergency medical services and nutrition courses.

Remaining class times, starting and ending dates for courses are:

General Microbiology (BIOL 251): Oct. 22-Dec. 12, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:45 p.m. and 7-9:45 p.m. (labs) on campus.

General Chemistry I (CHEM 121): Oct. 21-Dec. 11, Mondays and Wednesdays, 4 to 6:45 p.m. and 7-9:45 p.m. (labs) on campus.

Healthcare Provider CPR (EMS 100): Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on campus.

Fundamentals of College Mathematics (MATH 120): Oct. 22-Dec. 12, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 to 8:45 p.m. on campus.

Human Nutrition (NUTR 121): Oct. 21-Dec. 11, Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 to 8:45 p.m. on campus.

Nevada Constitution (PSC 100): Oct. 21-Dec. 14, online.

Life Span Human Development (HDFS 201): Oct. 21-Dec. 14, online.

Principles of Sociology (SOC 101): Oct. 21-Dec. 11, Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 to 8:45 p.m. on campus.

Blueprint Reading for Industry (DFT 110): Nov. 12-25, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on campus.

Observation Skills (ECE 122): Nov. 2-23, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Teachers Technology (EDU 214): Oct. 21-Dec. 14, online.

Career Choices & Changes (CPD 123): Oct. 21-Dec. 14, online.

Students new to WNC can get started by applying for admission at wnc.edu/starthere/. To view a schedule of classes, go to wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

For information, phone 775-423-7565.

Winter, spring class schedules online Tuesday

The class schedule for winter and spring classes will be available Tuesday.

WNC will offer winter classes, largely online, Dec. 16-Jan. 17, to provide students the opportunity to get ahead or recover credits. These classes are considered a part of spring enrollment, and can be found on myWNC and the college website within the spring class schedule.

Current students can begin registering for winter and spring classes the week of Nov. 4. New students will begin registering Nov. 11.

Spring semester begins Jan. 21.

Anyone new to WNC can apply for admission and take care of other pre-registration requirements at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/

Assistance from college staff members in preparation for winter and spring classes is available through the counseling/advising office.

Other important upcoming dates at WNC:

Early Childhood Professional Development Mini Conference, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Bristlecone Building. To register, go to wnc.edu/early-childhood-conference/.

Day of the Dead: Oct. 31, noon to 2 p.m., Main Art Gallery.

Nevada Promise Scholarship deadline: Oct. 31

Nevada Promise Scholarship Work Day: Nov. 7

WNC’s Men’s Leadership Summit: Nov. 8, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Silver Oak Golf Course’s clubhouse.

WNMTC’s showing of the musical “Matilda,” Nov. 8-24, weekends, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St. Ticket info: wnmtc.com or by leaving a message at 775-445-4249.

WNC’s Women’s Leadership Summit: Nov. 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Silver Oak Golf Course’s clubhouse.