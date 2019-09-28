Western Nevada College News & Notes: Celebrate the Moon at Jack C. Davis Observatory

Jack C. Davis Observatory will provide community members the opportunity to join many astronomy lovers around the world in celebrating the moon on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Western Nevada College’s observatory will hold an International Observe the Moon Night so the public has the opportunity to observe, celebrate and learn about the moon.

WNC Observatory Director Dr. Thomas Herring said that its celebration of the moon will focus on observing the planet through telescopes, but other activities are planned in conjunction with the event.

“We’ll have moon viewing maps and moon observation journals, and we’ll provide tips about observing the moon at home,” Herring said. “We’ll also have some moon-themed music and a continuously running slideshow of facts about the moon and man’s exploration of it.”

NASA created International Observe the Moon Night 10 years ago when its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and its sister mission, Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite, entered lunar orbit, creating enthusiasm and interest in the moon. In the decade since, NASA’s program has reached more than 1 million people in 104 countries.

The event will be part of the observatory’s weekly star party. Star parties are held at Jack C. Davis Observatory, 2699 Vanpatten Drive, on Saturday nights from dusk until 11 p.m. For information, go to moon.nasa.gov/observe.

Herring and Jack C. Davis Observatory Technician Omar Garza will be at the Dayton Valley Branch Library on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. for a Star Party. The public is invited.

Early Childhood Pro Development Conference at WNC

Early childhood professionals will have the opportunity for professional development on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Western Nevada College in Carson City.

The Nevada Association for the Education of Young Children, Carson Douglas Early Childhood Advisory Council and WNC are presenting a mini conference that will provide childhood professionals with the opportunity to earn up to four hours of Nevada Registry-approved training.

Two training sessions are offered: 8:15-10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in WNC’s Bristlecone Building, 2201 W. College Parkway. Participants will choose from three workshops per session. Workshops will focus on human growth and development; environment and curriculum; health, safety and nutrition; leadership and professional development; and more.

Attendees will have the chance to network with other early childhood professionals from the region when coffee and snacks are served prior to the conference at 7:30 a.m.

To register, go to wnc.edu/early-childhood-conference/.

For information, contact Tiffany Olivas at tolivas@doe.nv.gov.

Tickets on sale for WNMTC’s Presentation of Matilda

Tickets are available to Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company’s production of “Matilda,” showing on weekends from Nov. 8-24 at the Carson City Community Center.

WNMTC is bringing the highly-acclaimed international musical to Nevada for the first time and is producing a show for theater lovers of all ages. Based on the Roald Dahl classic novel, the award-winning musical tells of a gifted young girl who develops telekinetic powers to help her overcome the abusive headmistress and save her abused teacher and classmates. As the mysterious tale unfolds, a cast of extraordinary performers and a professional orchestra rock an exhilarating score with powerful dance numbers, poignant twists, and broad comedy.

Eleven performances are scheduled on weekends at the newly renovated Carson City Community Center. But don’t wait! While the renovation brought comfortable new seats, the theater lost 200 seats in the transition, so get your tickets early. Tickets ($25/$28) are available at wnmtc.com or by leaving a message at 775-445-4249.

The Carson City Community Center is located at 851 E. William St.

Day of the Dead Celebration on Oct. 31 at WNC

Students from the Latino Cohort program and the Puente Parent Committee will present the fourth annual Dia de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) Celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 in the Art Gallery in the Bristlecone Building on Western Nevada College’s Carson City campus.

The community is invited to attend this traditional Mexican celebration, which honors deceased loved ones and/or their heroes by creating an altar that includes their pictures and favorite foods. There will also be a contest as part of the altar display, and don’t miss out on sugar skull face painting.

The Latino Outreach staff invites the departments and student organizations to participate and create an altar with your team to enter into a raffle. The winners will receive a $50 gift card to Taqueria La Salsa.

There will be free Mexican bread (pan de muertos) and Mexican hot chocolate. Participate in games such as la loteria (bingo), el gallito (stomp the balloon) and musical chairs.

Additionally, Latino Cohort students will be volunteering for the fourth year in a row at the Nevada State Museum on Nov. 2 to continue with the traditional celebration.

“They are looking forward to this event, and they are inviting everyone to participate!” said Latino Outreach Coordinator Lupe Ramirez.

For information, phone 775-445-3215.