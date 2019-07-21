Western Nevada College News & Notes: Earn a career-changing credential in a semester or less

Seize benefits of a great economy by obtaining an industry-recognized credential at Western Nevada College this fall.

Training opportunities exist — many of which are available with an investment of eight weeks to one semester. Certifications demonstrate skills proficiencies allowing for higher job placement. Full funding is available for most of these options:

• Advanced Manufacturing and Applied Industrial Technology

Manufacturing Technician 1: The MT1 program is WNC’s three-class, one-semester program consisting of 10 units of college coursework study to prepare students to earn their nationally recognized industry certification. The classes provide a combination of fundamental knowledge and skill with electrical and mechanical systems, measurement, hand and power tools, quality control approaches, fluid power systems and general technical competence.

Siemens Mechatronics Level 1: The Siemens Mechatronic Systems Certification Program at WNC is part of a partnership with Siemens that prepares individuals to take the SMSCP Level 1 exam to become a mechatronic systems assistant. This internationally recognized certification documents both knowledge and skill in the areas of electrical, mechanical, fluid power and PLC control systems.

A Siemens Level 1 tech is described as an “intelligent machine operator” who has enough knowledge and skill to understand how their systems work, how subsystems relate to the overall system and how to isolate possible causes of malfunction. To be successful, students must already have a background of field experience or college coursework in the industrial technology field.

SolidWorks: SolidWorks is solid modeling software that allows you to design in three dimensions. In addition to the design and editing capabilities, the software provides a 320-degree view of the drawing created. Learn tools to test the physical qualities of the product. SolidWorks 1 is available in the fall with SolidWorks 2 offered in the spring.

• Automotive Technology

Automotive Service Excellence: Students completing a series of three classes can sit for the ASE entry-level certifications. More than 12 certifications are available in both the automotive mechanical and collision repair areas. Accelerated and traditional semester course offerings are available.

• Computer Information Technology

CISCO Technology: Begin the education and training for CCNA wireless exams through internetworking fundamentals and routing protocols.

Cybersecurity: Many courses in the Computer Information Technology field offer options for certification exams. This fall, WNC offers three courses leading to individual certifications in the cybersecurity realm. Security + validates the baseline skills you need to perform core security functions and pursue an IT security career.

Become a “white hat” through the ethical hacking certification. The course introduces students to skills and techniques hackers use to identify system vulnerabilities and access points for penetration to prevent access to network and information systems. Network Defense course enrollees will gain a detailed understanding and hands-on experience involving network defense. They will gain the technical depth required to actively design a secure network in an organization.

• Construction

OSHA 30, Core Curriculum and Craft Laborer: General construction site safety and the OSHA 30 construction safety card are obtained by enrolling in the Construction Site Safety one-semester course. Taking two additional courses utilizing curriculum developed by industry leaders associated with National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), participants can then test for Core Curriculum/Construction essentials and the Craft Laborer certifications through an introduction to carpentry, masonry, ironworking, electrical, welding, heavy equipment and cranes.

• Welding

American Welding Society Certifications: A variety of courses are available ranging from shielded metal arc and gas metal arc welding to fluxed core and gas tungsten arc welding. Course placement level and certificate preparation will depend on previous education and experience. Accelerated and traditional semester course offerings are available.

For more information on these Professional & Applied Technology programs at WNC, call 775-445-4272. To apply for a scholarship, go to wnc.edu/cte-scholarship/.

President Dr. Solis talks about first year at WNC

Dr. Vincent Solis talked about his first year as WNC’s president during the July airing of the Western Connection on KNVC (95.1 FM). The monthly show aired earlier this month, but a link is available to listen to the program.

Listen to the July program at https://knvc.org/the-latest/the-western-connection-july/.

President Solis normally serves as a co-host for the show with NSHE Vice Chancellor of Community Colleges Nate Mackinnon, but this time he switched roles and assumed the role of interviewee.

The Western Connection debuted last November and focuses on promoting the college and higher education in the community.

Avoid last-minute rush by applying now

Fall semester at WNC begins in a little more than a month so that means individuals need to apply for admission as soon as possible so they can get the classes they want at the times they desire.

Student Services are available daily to help individuals navigate the process of becoming students at WNC in time for the start of fall semester on Aug. 26. In addition to being open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Student Services will remain open until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 28. This includes Admissions and Records, Financial Aid, Latino Outreach and Counseling Services.

To see class offerings for fall semester, go to http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/. Students new to WNC can get started by applying for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/. For more information, phone 775-445-3277.

Observatory to take closer look at moon on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing

A special star party event at WNC’s Jack C. Davis Observatory has been arranged by the Nevada State Museum to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

Nevada State Museum will present the star party from 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday at the observatory, which is located at 2269 Vanpatten Ave. The public is invited at no charge.

Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969. Jack C. Davis Observatory Director Thomas Herring also plans to spend more time focusing on the moon during the observatory’s regular star party on Saturday night. The public is welcome to attend that event as well.

Aldrin, now 89, attended the opening of Jack C. Davis Observatory in 2003.