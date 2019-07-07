Western Nevada College News & Notes: Foundation fundraiser helps students reach for the stars

Support student success in style. Extraordinary plans are underway for the fourth annual Reach for the Stars Black Tie Gala, which will be held on Aug. 10.

The evening raises funding for Western Nevada College students and academic programs while offering attendees an evening under the stars at the Jack C. Davis Observatory. Located on the side of the mountain overlooking Carson City, the venue boasts views of the city as well as insight into celestial activity happening in the night sky.

Enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a full dinner hosted by Gather Restaurant, as well as live and silent auctions. Dance under the stars to the Jeff Leep Orchestra. There’s also an opportunity to learn about the Perseid Meteor Shower and stargaze through the observatory’s state-of-the-art telescopes. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Event sponsors include Southwest Gas, City National Bank, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Visiting Angels, Wells Fargo, Nevada State Bank, Hometown Health, United Federal Credit Union, Eide Bailly, Comstock Mining and Quick Space. Event sponsorships are available by calling 775-445-3239.

Purchase tickets by calling the WNC Foundation office at 775-445-3240 or go to wnc.edu/foundation/reach-for-the-stars/. Seating is limited. Individual tickets are $130 per person, $230 per couple and $1,000 per table of 10.

Celebrate 50th Anniversary of moon landing at observatory

Celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with a special star party viewing event at Western Nevada College’s Jack C. Davis Observatory on July 24.

Nevada State Museum will present the star party from 8 to 11 p.m. at the observatory, which is located at 2269 Vanpatten Ave.

“It’s great to partner with the Nevada State Museum in celebrating 50 years since the ‘small step’ that excited the whole world about space exploration,” said Jack C. Davis Observatory Director Thomas Herring. “I’m hoping that this will help remind the public about space exploration and further motivate a return to the moon and manned exploration further out in the solar system. I wish we had made more progress in space over the past 50 years. Maybe this moment for reflection will remind us of what can be accomplished when we put our minds and dollars to work.”

Thomas said that those attending the regularly scheduled star party at the observatory on July 20 will be able to enjoy extra time viewing the moon. July 20 is 50 years to the date that astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first to land on the moon. Armstrong became the first human to set foot on the Moon, delivering the unforgettable line, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

President John F. Kennedy made it one of his goals to beat the Soviet Union in landing on the moon. After spending billions of dollars on its successful multiple moon landings, the U.S. government ceased the moon program in 1972.

Aldrin attended the opening of Jack C. Davis Observatory in 2003.

WNC’s Child Development Center receives 4-star rating

Western Nevada College’s Child Development Center has received a four-star designation from the Silver State Stars Quality Rating & Improvement System.

Silver State Stars’ QRIS provides parents with the necessary information to make informed decisions when deciding a child care program for their children.

Achieving a four-star rating means that WNC’s Child Development Center “exceeds high-quality standards,” said WNC CDC Director Anna Lisa Acosta.

“We are proud of our center and teachers,” Acosta said. “Thank you for allowing us to take care of your children.

“These teachers, along with our student workers and LOAs, work very hard all year long and they deserve this wonderful recognition.”

Silver State Stars Quality Rating & Improvement System is a voluntary program open to all child care centers in Nevada. The QRIS is a systemic approach to improve and assess the level of quality in child care centers.

Student Services open later on Wednesdays to help students prepare for fall semester

To help students prepare for fall semester and the support available to them, Student Services at WNC will be open later on Wednesday nights in July and August.

From July 10 through Aug. 28, Admissions and Records, Financial Aid, Latino Outreach and Counseling Services will be open Wednesdays until 6:30 p.m.

Representatives of Admissions and Records, as well as Financial Aid, will be located in Counseling Services in the Bristlecone Building for those late-evening help sessions.

WNC’s regular business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Students are reminded that by registering for classes well before they begin on Aug. 26 ensures they will get their desired classes.

New students can get started by applying for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/. Go to wnc.edu/class-schedule/ for a list of fall classes.

For individuals who are pursuing a technical career at WNC, money is available for them to pursue degrees and industry certifications in high-demand professions. Money is available to those studying automotive mechanics, welding, machine tool, advanced manufacturing, construction, building inspection, home inspection, phlebotomy, Certified Nursing Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician, Commercial Drivers License Preparation and CDL Skills Test Preparation.

Fill out a simple application at http://www.wnc.edu/cte-scholarship/, then apply for admission to WNC at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.