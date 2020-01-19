Western Nevada College News & Notes: Meet your future employer at Feb. 21 job fair

Western Nevada College students can meet with area employers to discuss job openings during the annual job fair on Friday, Feb. 21.

WNC and Carson City Health and Human Services invites employers, students and job seekers to the fair scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St. Early entrance/admission is available for veterans, individuals with disabilities and special needs at 11:30 a.m. There is no cost to participate.

Free job fair attire/clothing donated by the Dream Center will be available the week before the job fair at the CCHHS office.

Employers interested in reserving a space can go to http://www.wnc.edu/job-fair/.

Workshops are planned to help students prepare for the Job Fair:

Life skills workshops are scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday until the Job Fair at the Carson City Health and Human Services office (900 E. Long St, Carson City).

A Job Fair Prep Workshop is set for Thursday, Feb. 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m. at a location to be determined.

A Résumé Writing Workshop is Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or Friday, Feb. 7 from 1 to 2 p.m. at a location to be determined.

For information, contact Skylar DePedro at 775-445-4402 or skylar.depedro@wnc.edu.

Late Registration Available to Those Acting Quickly

The spring semester begins Tuesday, Jan. 21; however, last-minute registrants will be able to enroll late if they act quickly. Student Services will be available to help students register for spring classes during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Note that the college will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Students Services will be open until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 to assist students.

Register for free English Language Learning, High School Equivalency Preparation through ACCEL

Make 2020 about improving your education and your employment skills.

Register to become part of WNC’s Adult College Career Education and Literacy program.

ACCEL helps individuals:

Prepare for the GED or Hi-SET exams

Prepare for college-level work

Build employability and career skills

Learn to speak, read and write English

Improve reading, math and English skills

High School Equivalency preparation, college and career readiness, and English Language Learning classes begin Jan. 27. Register in Bristlecone Building Room 340 or by phoning the ACCEL Office at 775-445-4451. Once you’ve registered, you will need to make an appointment to complete enrollment paperwork and take a placement test.

This free, grant-funded program strives to help adults gain critical skills and reach their goals. For more information, go to wnc.edu/accel.

Radio Show Spotlights College’s Workforce Partners

Several of Western Nevada College’s workforce partners are spotlighted on the January episode of The Western Connection on KNVC (95.1 FM).

Representatives of Tesla, Briggs Electric and Nevada Copper are on the show, along with WNC Vice President of Instruction and Institutional Effectiveness Dr. Kyle Dalpe.

Appearing on the show are workforce partners Chris Reilly, Tesla’s head of Education and Workforce Development; Briggs Electric General Manager Greg Dye; and Nevada Copper VP of External and Government Relations Tim Dyhr. They are interviewed by co-hosts WNC President Dr. Vincent Solis and Nevada System of Higher Education Vice Chancellor Nate Mackinnon.

Access the January program at wnc.edu/radio-show.

Dr. Solis and Mackinnon have served as co-hosts for the program that began in November 2018 and focuses on promoting the college and higher education in the community.

To comment or make suggestions about The Western Connection, email westernconnection@wnc.edu.

Denton’s Upcoming Talks to Cover Life’s Origin, Odonata Odyssey

Learn about the theories of how life formed on Earth and the possibility of life on other planets during aquatic ecologist Marianne Denton’s presentation “Astrobiology: We’re Still Figuring Out How Life Started on Earth” on Jan. 25 at Jack. C. Davis Observatory at WNC.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the free 6:30 p.m. presentation.

Denton is an aquatic ecologist, environmental scientist and a student of astrobiology, which is the study of geological and chemical conditions that led to the origin of life on Earth and may lead to the formation of the building blocks of life in other worlds.

She will discuss the essentials for and definition of life, competing hypotheses for how life formed on Earth, and how scientists use those to consider life elsewhere. In addition, current missions to explore astrobiology in the solar System and beyond will be highlighted.

“Besides looking at tiny water creatures and learning about planetary science, I’m active in public engagement in community centers, classrooms and youth groups,” Denton said. “Increasing science literacy is a personal passion.”

Denton will also provide a free talk on Odonata Odyssey: Nevada’s Dragonfly and Damselfly Diversity” on Feb. 22. The free presentation starts at 6:30 p.m.

Odonates, informally known and loved as dragonflies and damselflies, are insects with an aquatic larval stage and a terrestrial adult stage. Arising more than 250 million years ago during the Permian period, odonates have been infused in art and folklore for centuries.

Besides being the inspiration for planetary exploration and design, odonates are excellent indicators of water quality here on our home planet. This presentation will focus on the life history of odonates, their diversity over time in Nevada and threats to habitat.