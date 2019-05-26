Western Nevada College News & Notes: Mother, daughter share graduation

Jessica and Cherrice Dotson.jpg: Jessica Dotson, left, and her mother, Cherrice, enjoy the festivities at Western Nevada College’s commencement on Monday in Carson City.

Courtesy

Mothers and daughters share many parts of their lives but rarely do they share the same graduation.

For Cherrice and Jessica Dotson of Dayton, that special occasion happened on Monday during Western Nevada College’s commencement ceremony at Marv Teixeira Pavilion in Carson City. Cherrice graduated with an Associate of Business degree, while her daughter earned an Associate of Arts degree.

“Mother and daughter graduating at the same time is rare,” Cherrice said. “We enjoyed having each other for support, homework help and just to vent about the ups and downs that come with each semester. I am so proud of Jessie!”

Jessica enrolled in WNC’s Jump Start program while attending Carson High School, giving her a two-year head-start on a college education compared to most high school seniors. She can now continue her education or put her associate degree to work. Meanwhile, Cherrice plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree at the University of Nevada, Reno.

“I may not stop there,” she said.

A life-changing event steered Cherrice toward higher education, but it wasn’t easy.

“I was a stay-at-home mom for 24 years before the divorce,” she said. “After the divorce, I only had a part-time job and had to sign up for welfare. I had no college degree or work experience to help me find a good job. The unemployment rate was very high and the job market was very tight, but I was determined to make a better life for my children and myself.”

In 2012, Cherrice enrolled in WNC with the help of her son, Tim, who was attending UNR at the time. After earning an Associate of Applied Science Accounting degree at WNC, Cherrice started working at the college in 2015.

“For three years, I worked three part-time jobs and attended school full-time,” Cherrice said. “We had months, usually October through December, that we had to go to the food bank because it was the time of the year that I was making very little money, which also meant that my kids received very little for Christmas. My kids understood the situation and were just happy to be together, but I struggled. This was the hardest three years of my life.”

However, the struggles Cherrice worked through provided Jessica with the foresight to use education to better her own life.

“I believe that experience impacted Jessie, which motivated her to sign up for Jump Start and knowing that she would have a college degree before graduating high school was a plus,” Cherrice said. “Her inspiration was: ‘If mom can do it, so can I.’ My children are my rock!”

She understands the plight of single parents trying to better themselves. Her experiences as a single mother inspired her to create a scholarship for single moms through WNC’s Foundation.

WNC Honors 52 Nursing Grads in Pinning Ceremony

Western Nevada College’s nursing program celebrated 52 associate degree nursing graduates during the traditional pinning ceremony on Monday at the Carson City Community Center.

The nursing program also recognized 10 graduates for their academic excellence in the program: Amber Hohenstein, Niki Perry and David Owens received the National Student Nursing Association Outstanding Student Awards; Owens and Crystal Hornby were presented with the Nurse of Achievement Award; Sydney Howard, Carlos Rojas, Emily Hannel and Sydney Fuselier shared the Spirit of Nursing Award; Kelsi Kinkel earned the Top Academic Student Award; the Regents’ Scholar Award nominee went to Priyanka Khosla; and Owens received the Associated Students of Western Nevada Outstanding Student of the Year Nursing Award.

WNC President Vincent Solis and Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Cathy McAdoo provided welcoming remarks, WNC Nursing & Allied Health founding member and retired director Sable Shaw provided the keynote address and WNC Nursing/Allied Health Director Judith Cordia delivered introductions and a welcoming speech. Class President Kaelin Mejia also spoke to the grads and attendees.

Community Ed Offers Variety of Summer Classes

Western Nevada College’s Community Education Department is now enrolling students for a variety of summer courses, including old favorites such as R.I.P.P.E.D. Fitness and brand-new classes such as self-defense.

Community education classes are open to anyone in the Northern Nevada community and are designed to accommodate a variety of schedules and budgets.

Upcoming classes include:

• Watercolor Exploration — June 5-26, Wednesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Also offered July 10-31 on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• R.I.P.P.E.D. Fitness — June 3-26, Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; July 1-31, Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and Aug. 5-28, Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Zumba — June 3-26, Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m.

• Women’s Self-Defense — July 20, Saturday, from 4 to 6 p.m.

• Computer Basics — July 13, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Introduction to Calligraphy — June 1, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.

• Pysanky (Easter egg painting) — June 22, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Introduction to Illuminated Text — June 1, Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.

• American Red Cross First Aid and CPR Certification — July 21, Sunday, 9 to 11 a.m. Also offered Aug. 5, Monday, 6 to 9 p.m.

• American Red Cross Baby Sitter Training — Aug. 12-15, Monday through Thursday, 5 to 8:15 p.m.

Interested community members can visit http://www.wnc.edu/continuing-education or call 775-445-4268 for more information or to register. Senior discounts are available.

WNC Closed on Monday for Memorial Day

Western Nevada College will close its three campuses on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Even though the college will be closed, registration for Fall semester continues online. To see classes that will be offered in the fall, go to wnc.edu/class-schedule/. New students can get started by applying for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

The college will resume regular business hours on Tuesday.