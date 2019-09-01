Western Nevada College News & Notes: Nevada Promise Scholarship application period open

Now is the time for Nevada high school seniors to apply for the Nevada Promise Scholarship.

High school students who will graduate from a Nevada high school in spring 2020 and who plan to attend Western Nevada College in fall 2020, need to apply for the scholarship no later than Oct. 31 to take advantage of this amazing scholarship opportunity.

To apply for the scholarship, go to http://www.wnc.edu/promise/.

Nevada Promise is a scholarship program for Nevada high school graduates and high school equivalency recipients younger than 20 who haven’t earned an associate or bachelor’s degree. This state-funded scholarship pays for class fees at WNC, or any other Nevada community college, that isn’t otherwise funded by the Pell Grant, Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, the Millennium Scholarship or the Silver State Opportunity Grant.

The scholarship has saved Nevada families more than $3,000 per year, and more than 200 students are currently attending WNC through this scholarship. Students interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree can use the scholarship to complete their first two years at WNC before transferring to a university. They may also earn an associate degree and industry credentials in a variety of career and technical programs.

WNC will work closely with applicants to assist them with the scholarship requirements, as well as the admissions and financial aid processes. Scholarship requirements include mentorship and volunteer work.

For information, phone 775-445-3340 or email nevadapromise@wnc.edu.

WNC’s Golf for Education Tournament turns 20

The WNC Foundation will host the 20th annual Golf for Education Tournament on Friday, Sept. 27 at the beautiful Toiyabe Golf Club. This fun-filled event offers the opportunity to golf and give back at the same time.

Presented by Northern Nevada Development Authority, contributions from the tournament support workforce development in the region by helping educate students to meet the growing labor demands in industries such as manufacturing, cyber security, nursing, welding and automotive mechanics.

This very enjoyable day includes many opportunities to win prizes for long drive and closest to the pin, as well as several hole-in-one prizes. This year’s tournament also features the Golf Ball Launcher, propelling your ball up to 450 yards down the fairway, thanks to a sponsorship from Carson City Toyota.

This year’s sponsors include Northern Nevada Development Authority, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Allison Mackenzie Law Firm, Carson City Toyota, Classic Finishes, JP Morgan Chase, Advanced Healthcare of Reno, United Federal Credit Union, Briggs Electric, Agate Construction and Amada Senior Care. Sponsorships are still available by calling 775-445-3239.

Participants in the Golf Classic will be treated to great tee prizes, a delicious luncheon, an awards ceremony, on-course refreshments, raffle prizes, hole-in-one prizes, team photos and much more. The cost is $125 per player, $480 per four-player team or $700 for a business team sponsorship.

For entry and sponsorship information, phone 775-445-3240 or go to http://www.wnc.edu/foundation/golf-classic.

Foundation receives Pioneer Award

Northern Nevada Development Authority has recognized Western Nevada College Foundation as a Pioneer Award winner.

The Foundation received the Boundary Peak Exceptional Nonprofit Award for developing resources and encouraging philanthropy in support of WNC. It is being recognized specifically because of its extraordinary growth in funding streams from 2016-19, active board involvement, presence in the community and support of workforce development initiatives.

“We are so honored to receive this prestigious award,” said WNC Foundation Executive Director Niki Gladys. “The board of directors for the WNC Foundation has worked very hard over the past few years to support students through scholarships, emergency funding and WNC facility improvements in order to contribute to workforce development in this region.”

The Pioneer Awards recognize individuals and businesses whose contributions to economic development have supported the growth of Nevada’s Sierra Region while showcasing the many business success stories of Nevada’s Sierra Region.

Winners will be feted during the fifth annual NNDA Pioneer Awards and Gala on Nov. 7.

September talks on ‘Nikola Tesla,’ ‘Great Cathedrals’ coming to observatory

A “mad scientist” that surely hasn’t been forgotten in Northern Nevada and the “Great Cathedrals” are Mike Thomas’ September topics at Western Nevada College’s Jack C. Davis Observatory.

Thomas will talk about “Nikola Tesla” on Saturday, Sept. 14, a night after delivering a presentation on the world’s “Great Cathedrals.”

Both talks are free and begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tesla, a rival of Thomas Edison late in the 19th century, invented alternating current, and his research work triggered significant advances in lasers, X-rays, robotics, radar, lighting and wireless communication.

Tesla’s humanitarian efforts to make the world a better place for people through his research work and inventions weren’t forgotten when Elon Musk named his electric car company “Tesla.”

Don’t miss Thomas’ Friday, Sept. 13 talk on what the “Great Cathedrals” are through his eyes.

Saturday nights at the observatory — located at 2699 Vanpatten Drive in Carson City — provide the public a chance to enjoy the stars. These free star parties begin at sundown and last to 11 p.m. The star parties are hosted by Western Nevada Astronomical Society, bringing together people with an interest in astronomy. Newcomers are always welcome.