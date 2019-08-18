Western Nevada College News & Notes: New education professor wants to prepare more students to become teachers

A shortage of teachers in Nevada has inspired Western Nevada College’s new education professor to develop strategies to shrink that shortfall.

“I believe Western Nevada College, the University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada State College and our local school districts can and must restore the teacher pipeline through collaboration and innovation,” Sarah Lobsinger said.

Lobsinger previously worked for Carson City School District, serving as a curriculum coordinator and mathematics instructor. She is excited to begin her new role at WNC.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting my students, finding out what they want to do and helping them knock down the things that may stand in their way of doing it,” she said.

While noticing a decline in the teacher pool in 2017, she started an education program at Carson High School to recruit high school students to take a dual-credit course from UNR so they could explore the various career choices related to education. After successfully building and implementing the program, Lobsinger decided to transition to WNC to continue her work in growing the education program and teaching introductory education courses to students interested in pursuing a career in education.

“One of my goals this year is to ask the tough questions and go the extra mile to inspire others to consider a career in education,” Lobsinger said. “The first step for students is to take one of my education classes. The first step for me is to make connections with my students helping them set and reach their goals.”

Lobsinger earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary mathematics education from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., in 2001. For the next five years, she taught mathematics and coached soccer and basketball in schools in Oklahoma and Texas.

She served as a math instructor at Carson High School from 2005-13, including one year at Eagle Valley Middle School. In 2013, Carson City School District earned the Race to the Top grant, presenting Lobsinger with the opportunity to build the learner-centered model, which included the revamping of curriculum, assessment and instruction. During this time, Lobsinger earned a master’s degree from UNR in educational leadership and school administration.

Lobsinger currently resides in Carson City with her husband and three children.

Earn an OSHA construction card in late-start class

Do you need an Occupational Safety and Health Administration 30-hour card for construction employment?

If so, Western Nevada College has the course for you. Best of all, it will only require attending five eight-hour Saturday classes to complete the course. Construction Site Safety (CONS 205) is being offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays from Sept. 7 to Oct. 5.

This course includes 30 hours of authorized training to meet OSHA construction standards. Additional topics for this course are identification of asbestos, lead and radon in construction projects. Students completing this course will be issued a U.S. Department of Labor OSHA wallet card.

For information, call 775-445-4272.

Take advantage of Student Services’ later hours on Wednesdays

Utilize Student Services remaining open later on Wednesdays on WNC’s Carson City campus in order to take care of preparations for the rapidly approaching start of fall semester.

Admissions and Records, Financial Aid, Latino Outreach and Counseling Services will be open until 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays for the remainder of August. Offices are located in the south end of the Bristlecone Building.

WNC’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fall semester begins Aug. 26.

For information, call 775-445-3267.

Wildcat Café reopens for fall semester

WNC’s café — the Wildcat Den — is now open for fall semester. It is open to anyone, not just students, faculty and staff.

Chef Mitchell Tufts is no stranger to the area, having opened and operated 14 restaurants and country clubs. He and his sous chef and student employees not only turn out the usual college fare of burgers and fries, but many upscale choices featuring the best cuisines of France, Italy and Asia. The menu features ahi tartare, beef brisket, quiches, salads and daily homemade soups.

A complete menu is available on the WNC website at wnc.edu/wildcat-den/.

The café will cater your meal, hors d’oeuvres or buffet at your home, office, church or club and features choices from fancy to just plain fun.

Regular café hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.