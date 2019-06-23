Western Nevada College News & Notes: Nursing program No. 2 in Nevada

For the second time this year, Western Nevada College’s nursing program has been recognized among the top three in Nevada.

RNCareers.org recently announced ranking WNC’s program No. 2 in Nevada and among the best nursing schools in the nation with a grade of 94.3 percent.

Earlier this spring, WNC’s nursing program was recognized by Registered Nursing as one of the top three programs in Nevada.

RNCareers.org is made up of nurse educators, nurse practitioners, RNs and LPNs. The organization’s mission is to provide information that its team members desired when they began their nursing careers, including credible nursing school rankings.

In compiling its rankings, RNCareers.org rigorously evaluated 1,892 RN programs on a number of factors important to nursing students, including first-time NCLEX passing rates, accreditation, program offerings and more.

Like she mentioned earlier this spring, WNC’s director of Nursing and Allied Health Dr. Judith Cordia said the honor comes from the hard work and contributions of many. She applauded the efforts of all faculty, staff and administration at WNC, as well as the medical centers in Carson City, Reno and other clinical sites within the region.

“The college wishes to thank all those who help the nursing program to be successful,” she said.

The Nursing and Allied Health Division at WNC offers an associate of applied science degree in nursing and courses in Emergency Medical Services, Laboratory Technician and Certified Nursing Assistant. The mission of the division is to prepare students for transfer to four-year colleges and/or to provide them with the knowledge they need for their careers.

For information about WNC’s nursing program, contact Cheryl Bartels at 775-445-3294 or cherylbartels@wnc.edu.

Registering Early Has Its Benefits; Money to Attend WNC Is Available

Summer is underway, and now is the time register for fall semester at WNC.

Waiting until the last minute can delay students from getting the classes they want and create more stress before classes start on Aug. 26.

New students can get started by applying for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/. Go to wnc.edu/class-schedule/ for a list of fall classes.

It’s also an exciting time to consider entering a technical career at WNC.

WNC has additional money available to fund students’ pursuits of degrees and industry certifications in high-demand technical professions. Students can receive financial assistance for studying automotive mechanics, welding, machine tool, advanced manufacturing, construction, building inspection, home inspection, phlebotomy, Certified Nursing Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician, Commercial Drivers License Preparation and CDL Skills Test Preparation.

Scholarships also have increased for those interested in nursing. Start by filling out a simple application at http://www.wnc.edu/cte-scholarship/ and then apply for admission to WNC at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

Presentation on Impact of Climate Change on Area THURSDAY

Learn about all of the impacts from droughts, flooding, fires and warming temperatures on Lake Tahoe and the regional economy during the “Climate Change: Lake Tahoe and Northern Nevada threats and Opportunities” presentation on Thursday at Western Nevada College.

The free presentation will take place in the Reynolds Center for Technology, room 103 from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Access the Reynolds Center parking lot from Combs Canyon Road.

Leading the presentation will be Dr. Charles Goldman, a distinguished professor of limnology at the U.S. Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center; Dr. Sudeep Chandra, director of the Global Water Center at University of Nevada, Reno; and WNC president Dr. Vincent Solis. Nevada Sen. Ben Kieckhefer will provide an introduction, and a panel discussion will follow the presentation. Refreshments will be provided.

The event is presented by WNC, the Citizen’s Climate Education and GreenACTnv. For more information, email cclcarsoncity@gmail.com.

Listen to June Airing of The Western Connection

In case you missed the KNVC’s (95.1 FM) airing of the June show of Western Nevada College’s radio show — the Western Connection — you can access it online.

Listen to the June program at knvc.org/the-latest/the-western-connection-june/. Guests on the eighth airing of the Western Connection are Career and Technical Education director Dr. Georgia White, who talks about the college’s criminal justice program; criminal justice student Cindy Crowder; and Networking Technologies instructor Dave Riske, who provides information about the Computer Information Technology program and cybersecurity.

WNC President Dr. Vincent Solis and NSHE Vice Chancellor of Community Colleges Nate Mackinnon serve as co-hosts for the monthly program that focuses on promoting the college and higher education in the community.

Enrollment Now Open for July Community Education Classes at WNC

Western Nevada College’s Community Education Department is now enrolling students for a variety of summer courses, including an old favorite such as R.I.P.P.E.D. Fitness and new classes such as self-defense.

Community education classes are open to anyone in the Northern Nevada community and are designed to accommodate a variety of schedules and budgets.

Upcoming classes include:

Watercolor Exploration — for new and continuing students, this class explores the expansive possibilities of watercolor. Offered every Wednesday, July 10-31.

R.I.P.P.E.D. Fitness — A fun group exercise class for all ages and fitness levels. Held every Monday and Wednesday evening from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Zumba — A dance-based fitness class that takes the work out of your workout. Held every Monday from 5:45-6:30 p.m. and every Wednesday from 4:30-5:15 p.m. and 5:15-6 p.m. at the Western Nevada Performing Arts Center.

Self-Defense — Learn to identify and overcome threats to your personal safety. Scheduled July 20 from 4-6 p.m.

Computer Basics — Take the mystery out of using your computer and learn to navigate the internet, create documents, share photos and email your loved ones. Set for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 13.

New Driver Education — Prepares new drivers for challenges of driving and meets DMV standards for required 30 hours of classroom training. Offered July 15-18.

Strengths-Based Personal Development — Learn to tap into your unique talents and maximize your potential with this introduction to the CliftonStrengths approach to leadership. Offered 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 11.

Next Chapter: Leadership — A course for emerging leaders in business, nonprofits and government, covering topics including supervision, productivity, values and vision. Offered from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 15 or 27.

Time Leadership — Master the key principles of time management, productivity, creativity and happiness. Set for 9 a.m. to noon July 25.

Handling Difficult Conversations — A two-part workshop that will help you manage the difficult conversations in your work or personal life. Scheduled for 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 11 and 18.

American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED Training — Complete most of your training online and finish at WNC with a two-hour class. Offered 9-11 a.m. July 21.

My Thousand Words Book Sculptures: 3D Jewelry — Create your own beads and jewelry items from paper to make your own, one-of-a-kind, wearable artwork! Set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 26 or 2-4 p.m. July 27.

To register or for information, visit http://www.wnc.edu/continuing-education or call 775-445-4268. Senior discounts are available.