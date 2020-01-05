Western Nevada College News & Notes: Program additions provide more opportunities

With 2019 in the rearview mirror, now is an opportunity to create a new you at Western Nevada College in 2020.

To help students move their careers forward and become more prosperous in the future, the college is offering a new academic program certificates and certifications after they were approved by the Nevada System of Higher Education.

“Western Nevada College looks to continually build new degree and certificate pathways to support students as the look to transfer and/or enter the workforce,” said Dr. Kyle Dalpe, WNC’s vice president of Instruction and Institutional Effectiveness.

WNC has added three new skills certifications and four new certificates of achievement.

New skills certifications are being offered in Automotive Collision Repair and among the new certificates of achievement are Cybersecurity Technician and Emergency Medical Services/Paramedicine.

The Automotive Collision Repair Skills Certification includes four courses in Collision Repair and Refinishing, preparing students for Automotive Service Excellence certification. All four auto body courses are offered this spring in the evening.

For the Cyber Security Technician Certificate of Achievement, two semesters are required, with multiple sections of Computer Information Technology courses available this spring on campus and online.

EMS 108 and EMS 115 are available this spring for individuals interested in EMS or Paramedicine Certificate of Achievements. Core requirements for English, math and psychology are also on the schedule for spring.

All students will want to work closely with an adviser for these programs in order to ensure they stay on track with the certification requirements.

View classes for spring semester at wnc.edu/class-schedule/. If you are new to WNC, apply for admission and take care of other preregistration requirements at wnc.edu/starthere/.

Student Services to Stay Open Later on Wednesdays

To help students prepare for spring semester and to utilize support available to them, Student Services at Western Nevada College will be open later on several Wednesday nights in January.

On Jan. 8, 15 and 22, Admissions and Records, Financial Aid, Latino Outreach, Counseling Services and the Cashiers Office will be open until 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

WNC’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Spring semester starts Jan. 21.

Northern Nevada Appliance Outlet Donation Brings Smiles to CDC

Thanks to the generosity of Northern Nevada Appliance Outlet of Carson City, the Child Development Center at Western Nevada College can keep up with the large volume of clothing that is cleaned and dried daily at the facility.

Northern Nevada Appliance Outlet delivered a new General Electric washer and dryer on Friday after it was donated through the college’s foundation, bringing smiles to CDC Director Anna Lisa Acosta and her co-workers.

“We are so thankful for the kindness shown by Northern Nevada Appliance Outlet,” Acosta said. “We were amazed to see their generosity in such a big way. Our teachers pour their hearts into taking care of these children every day and to see a company recognize that and offer to assist us in such a grand way is truly wonderful.”

Radio Show Focus on Student Life, Latino Outreach

Learn more about Latino Outreach and Student Life at Western Nevada College by listening to a recent airing of The Western Connection on KNVC (95.1 FM).

The December show features Latino Outreach Coordinator Lupe Ramirez, Student Life Coordinator Heather Rikalo and Associated Students of Western Nevada leader Gabrielle Clark.

Access the December program at https://knvc.org/show/186812/the-western-connection.

WNC President Dr. Vincent Solis and NSHE Vice Chancellor of Community Colleges Nate Mackinnon serve as co-hosts for the program that began in November 2018 and focuses on promoting the college and higher education in the community.

To comment or make suggestions about the Western Connection, email westernconnection@wnc.edu.

Nursing’s TEAS Testing Jan. 9

Prospective nursing applicants have an opportunity before spring semester to take the program’s entrance exam.

The Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) is scheduled for Thursday. Testing is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check in at 8:30 a.m. in Cedar Building Room 320D.

The test replaces the HESI as the entrance exam for prospective nursing program applicants. There will be additional opportunities during spring semester to take the exam.

For more information, contact the Nursing and Allied Health office at 775-445-4425 or email nursing.alliedhealth@wnc.edu.