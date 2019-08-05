Western Nevada College News & Notes: Registration rally comes at ideal time for procrastinators

If you’ve procrastinated, but plan to attend Western Nevada College this fall, then wait no more.

Avoid the last-minute rush to register before the start of fall semester by attending WNC’s Registration Rally from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Carson City campus, 2201 W. College Pkwy.

Apply for admission, learn about financial aid, talk to a counselor, attend orientation, take placement tests, enroll in classes and/or make payments in Bristlecone Building offices in rooms 101 to 103.

If you can’t make the rally, the WNC team is available to assist you throughout the rest of summer. Regular business hours for WNC’s Carson City campus is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Carson City Student Services offices are also open until 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in August.

Fall semester starts Aug. 26.

To see class offerings for fall semester, go to http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/. Students new to WNC can get started by applying for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/. For information, phone 775-445-3277.

Earn certifications quickly to work in auto industry

Automotive Service Excellence and I-CAR certifications are what the auto repair industry is seeking from a potential employee. Western Nevada College can train individuals to pass these desired certifications through its Automotive Mechanics and Auto Body programs.

Becoming an auto mechanic or auto body entry-level employee doesn’t require a lot of training and resources. WNC Automotive Mechanics instructor Jason Spohr says that these certifications will bring at the very least an interview and often a job with a local repair shop or dealership.

Courses cover engine, brakes, heating and air conditioning, collision repair and refinishing, electrical, steering and suspension, transmission and transaxle, and more.

Students completing a series of three classes may sit for the ASE entry-level certifications. More than 12 certifications are available in both the automotive mechanical and collision repair areas. Accelerated and traditional semester course offerings are available.

For information, go to wnc.edu/academics/auto/. Apply for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/. If you have questions, call 775-445-4272.

New classes, sections added for fall semester

If you have noticed a preferred class for fall semester being filled, check the schedule to see if another class section has been added.

WNC has recently added course sections of Intro to General Mechanics, Intro to Engineering Design and Welding I/Practice for fall semester.

WNC has also added new classes such as Yoga, Body Contouring & Conditioning, Intro to Abnormal Psychology and Solid Modeling & Parametric Design.

For a complete list of classes WNC is offering for fall semester, go to http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

Get your reach for the stars tickets while they last

Tickets are dwindling for the fourth annual Reach for the Stars Black Tie Gala on Aug. 10.

This magical evening raises much-needed funding for WNC students and academic programs while offering attendees an unforgettable evening under the stars at the Jack C. Davis Observatory. Located on the side of the mountain, overlooking Carson City, the venue boasts spectacular views of the city as well as insight into celestial activity happening in the night sky.

Enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a full dinner hosted by Gather Restaurant as well as both live and silent auctions. Dance under the stars to the Jeff Leep Orchestra. There’s also an opportunity to learn about the Perseid Meteor Shower and stargaze through the observatory’s state-of-the-art telescopes. All of the fun starts at 6 p.m.

It’s not too late to volunteer for the event and auction items are also needed.

Purchase tickets by calling the WNC Foundation office at 775-445-3240 or go to wnc.edu/foundation/reach-for-the-stars/. Individual tickets are $130 per person, $230 per couple and $1,000 per table of 10.