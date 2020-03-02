Western Nevada College News & Notes: Science professors impart devotion to STEM on radio show

Learn how Western Nevada College science professors Elizabeth Tattersall and Winnie Kortemeier found their calling in the STEM field by listening to February airing of The Western Connection on KNVC (95.1 FM).

The February show also features Fallon Campus and Rural Outreach Director Holly O’Toole and WNC educational partners Summer Stephens, Churchill County School District superintendent, and Oasis Academy Principal Rochelle Tisdale.

Access the February program at wnc.edu/radio-show-stem.

WNC President Vincent Solis and NSHE Vice Chancellor of Community Colleges Nate Mackinnon serve as co-hosts for the program that began in November 2018 and focuses on promoting the college and higher education in the community.

To comment or make suggestions about The Western Connection, email westernconnection@wnc.edu.

Foundation scholarships to help students in 2020-21 school year

Students can minimize some financial stress through WNC’s many Foundation scholarships. Complete the scholarship application at wnc.edu/scholarships/.

April 1 is the deadline for applicants to be considered for up to $2,500 next fall and as much as $4,000 for those pursuing a nursing degree.

For students planning to attend WNC for the first time in the fall, they will also need to apply for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

WNC Foundation awarded more than $530,000 to students in 2019. Scholarships are available in a variety of career fields including nursing, STEM, automotive, career and technical education, public safety, Latino, student leadership, electronics, music, engineering and science, single parent, single moms, veterans, art, individuals with financial need and Fallon campus scholarships.

Soroptimists honor Jennifer Verive

WNC instructor Jennifer Verive was honored by the local chapter of Soroptimist International on Feb. 20 during its Women Helping Women Celebration at the Carson Nugget.

Verive, a psychology instructor at WNC, was honored along with 11 other women for making a difference in the lives of women or girls. Honorees were made up of local employees, board members and volunteers who have provided their expertise, time, compassion and motivation to help other females. She was sponsored for the award by WNC’s Foundation.

Verive also serves as a faculty adviser for the Capitol branch of the American Association of University Women.

For details on Verive’s recognition, go to http://www.sicarsoncity.org/home/event-celebrating-women-helping-women.

Nurses to benefit from Friday spaghetti feed

Support the college’s nursing students by attending a spaghetti fundraising dinner on Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. at WNC’s Carson Nugget Hall.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. A silent auction and 50/50 raffle are also part of the fundraiser.

Proceeds will help the National Student Nurses’ Association’s Western Chapter attend the annual convention in Orlando, Fla., where they will be able to take part in seminars to enhance their learning to become nurses.

RSVP by contacting Debi at 775-445-3334.