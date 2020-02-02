Western Nevada College News & Notes: Student expresses Latina pride through art

Angelica Saenzpardo started college in the fall at the Western Nevada College Fallon campus and is a member of the Latino Cohort program. During her first semester, she enrolled in five classes, one being Painting I. This class gave her the opportunity to express her pride of being Latina. She values her roots and recognizes how blessed she is to live in a country of many opportunities.

Saenzpardo described what each part of the painting means to her: “The Indian warriors represent my ancestors. The soldiers express my respect I have for my close friends who have served in the military to fight for our country. My painting symbolizes the pride and respect I have of my roots, my family and my friends. I was born in Mexico but raised in the United States. I placed the image of the Virgin Mary of Guadalupe in the middle because our faith in her protects us from all harm. She has helped our family throughout the worst times. I am proud of my parents because they are the strongest people I know. I painted a field behind them because we have always lived on a farm.”

Benefit from Foundation Scholarship Opportunities

Fill out your 2020-21 scholarship application through WNC’s Foundation before the April 1 deadline. Receive up $2,500 next fall or as much as $4,000 if pursuing a nursing degree.

Apply at wnc.edu/scholarships.

Students planning to attend WNC for the first time in 2020 can start by applying for admission to WNC at wnc.edu/starthere/.

Each year, many students receive scholarships through the WNC Foundation to make attending WNC possible and more affordable. Scholarships are available in areas, including nursing, STEM, automotive, career and technical education, public safety, Latino, student leadership, electronics, music, engineering and science, single parent, single moms, veterans, art, individuals with financial need and Fallon campus scholarships.

Upcoming Workshops to Help Job Fair Participants

Take advantage of several workshops being offered prior to Western Nevada College and Carson City Health and Human Services’ annual Job Fair on Friday, Feb. 21.

The following workshops are planned prior to the Job Fair:

Life skills workshops are scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday until the Job Fair at the Carson City Health and Human Services Office (900 E. Long St, Carson City).

A Résumé Writing Workshop is Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 7 from 1 to 2 p.m. in WNC Cedar Building Room 320A.

A Job Fair Prep Workshop is set for Thursday, Feb. 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. in WNC Cedar Building Room 320A.

Free job fair attire/clothing donated by the Dream Center will be available the week before the Job Fair at the CCHHS office.

WNC and CCHHS invite employers, students and job seekers to the free Job Fair scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Carson City Community Center.

For information, contact Skylar DePedro at 775-445-4402 or skylar.depedro@wnc.edu.

‘Colonizing Space,’ ‘Extreme Places’ Presentations at JCDO

Accompany Mike Thomas to one-of-a-kind spots and outer space for the Northern Nevada lecturer’s opening presentations of 2020 at Jack C. Davis Observatory.

Thomas will talk about “Extreme Places” on Friday, Feb. 7 and “Colonizing Space” on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Both lectures are free to the public and begin at 6:30 p.m.; doors to the observatory open at 6 p.m.

The observatory is open to the public from sundown to 11 p.m. on Saturday nights for Star Parties. The Western Nevada Astronomical Society hosts these parties, bringing together people with an interest in astronomy. Newcomers are welcome.

The observatory is located at 2699 Vanpatten Drive in Carson City.

Other upcoming events/deadlines at WNC:

Odonata Odyssey: Nevada’s Dragonfly and Damselfly Diversity presentation: Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m., at Jack C. Davis Observatory

Friends of Western Benefit Fundraiser: 3/27, 5:30 p.m., Fallon Convention Center.