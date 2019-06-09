Western Nevada College News & Notes: WNC to host community night

Students enjoy the welcome BBQ at Western Nevada College in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017.

Combine a night of family friendly activities, refreshments and a great cause with a chance to learn more about Western Nevada College, and what do you have? Community Night and Journey of Hope, of course.

For the first time, WNC is hosting a Community Night in conjunction with the Journey of Hope friendship visit from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at the Carson City campus.

Community Night gives community members an opportunity to check out the resources WNC has available, meet college team members and explore the campus.

Journey of Hope has been one of WNC’s top spring events since 2014. The college and Nevada Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities partner to host a group of philanthropic-minded cyclists who travel across the country to help people with disabilities. Food, raffle prizes, dancing and music, as well as children activities such as bounce house, face painting and balloon animals, are planned for the cyclists’ friendship visit.

Journey of Hope is part of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity’s national efforts to serve people with disabilities. Their annual journey spans 32 states and 12,000 combined miles of cycling.

Besides visiting with the participating cyclists, the public can connect with local organizations committed to serving and supporting those with disabilities.

For more information about Community Night, phone 775-445-3267. To learn more about Disability Support Services at WNC or more about Journey of Hope, contact Susan Trist at 775-445-4459 or email her at susan.trist@wnc.edu.

Peltier’s ‘Reflections’ Now Showing at WNC’s Bristlecone Gallery

Visit the Bristlecone Gallery on Western Nevada College’s Carson City campus to see “Reflections” by artist and graphic designer Michelle Legras Peltier.

Peltier shows her talent in all galleries. Her paintings are colorful, textural and often playful.

Growing up at Lake Tahoe and having a love of the outdoors have given Peltier an appreciation for the spectacular beauty of this area and inspiration for her artwork.

“Usually walking and hiking around the Sierras with my dog, Floyd, I take photos hoping to re-create the feelings of beauty,” Peltier said. “Each painting is my own journey to communicate, depict and re-create on canvas those moments.”

Creativity has shaped her life, too.

“I’ve always been creating, if not sewing and beading, then painting,” Peltier said. “That’s what made me decide to be a graphic designer for a living.”

In the hallway and atrium gallery, visitors will find WNC schedules and event posters created by Peltier that span the early 1990s until present day.

“Reflections” will be on display through Aug. 7.

An artist reception is set for Thursday, June 13 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

WNC’s main gallery is located in the Bristlecone Building and is open to the public six days a week: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WNC Honors Emeritus Appointments

Western Nevada College honored five dedicated and long-serving employees with faculty emeritus appointments on May 20.

Receiving emeritus status were Irene Tucker, former Human Resources director; Michelle Rousselle, Education professor; Susan Howland, former director of Computing Services; Jack Piirainen, Public Safety director; and Richard Stewart, Business professor.

The newly appointed emeritus honorees were recognized by WNC President Vincent Solis for their years of service to students, faculty and staff, and presented with plaques prior to commencement ceremonies on May 20.

For emeritus status consideration, employees must be a WNC faculty member for at least 10 years, served in academic or administrative positions and have a distinguished history of service to Western Nevada College. An emeritus committee presents recommendations, and the college president, the Academic Faculty Senate and the Administrative Faculty Senate make appointments based on those recommendations.

WNC Offering Full Scholarships in Technical Fields

It’s a great time to be entering technical careers, as well as nursing.

Not only are the jobs in these fields plentiful, Western Nevada College has additional scholarship money available to fund students’ pursuits of degrees and industry certifications in these high-demand professions.

Students can receive full scholarships for education in automotive mechanics, welding, machine tool, advanced manufacturing, construction, building inspection, home inspection, phlebotomy, Certified Nursing Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician, Commercial Drivers License Preparation and CDL Skills Test Preparation.

Scholarship funding has also increased for nursing.

Applying is fast and easy. Apply now at http://www.wnc.edu/scholarship/apply/.

It’s also a good time to be thinking about registering for fall classes. Go to wnc.edu/class-schedule/ for a list of fall classes. New students can get started by applying for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

Thomas to give talk

Today, Mike Thomas will focus on the “Space Shuttle” and discuss the U.S.’s space delivery system at the Jack C. Davis Observatory.

The lecture is free and begins at 7:30 p.m.; doors to the observatory open at 7 p.m.

The observatory is open to the public from sundown to 11 p.m. on Saturday nights for Star Parties. The Western Nevada Astronomical Society hosts these Star Parties, bringing together people with an interest in astronomy.

Newcomers are always welcome.

The observatory is located at 2699 Van Patten Drive in Carson City.