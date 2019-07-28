Western Nevada College to offer coding bootcamp for teens

Continuing Education at Western Nevada College is offering a new five-day coding boot camp program designed for middle and high school students on July 29 through Aug. 2. The course is offered in partnership with Alphalancers, LLC, a web design and development company based in Reno.

The Computer Coding Bootcamp for Teens will provide students with an introduction to coding, focusing on HTML. By the end of the week, students will complete their own coding project and will receive a certificate of completion from WNC. For those students who are interested in technology as a career, the camp serves as an introduction to coding languages and an opportunity for networking with like-minded peers and professionals.

“I was born and raised in Carson City, and I’m excited to share my passion for coding with local students,” said instructor Luis Jacquez. “Coding is a skill that’s in high demand. Middle and high school students can get a leg up as they prepare for college by learning the basics now.”

Jacquez is the founder of Alphalancers LLC, a web design and development company.

This class is open to Northern Nevadans ages 12-17. The class runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day on the WNC campus. The cost for the class is $200. Interested parents and students can call 775-445-4241 for more information or to register.