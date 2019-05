Western Nevada College’s largest graduating class on ‘precipice of greatness’

Jordyn Hubbard of Minden has her mind set on becoming a prison psychologist, and her online classes through Western Nevada College’s Jump Start program are giving her an assist with that.

“It was great, it was pretty simple and easy, and I’m ready to move on to the next step,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard, hoping to study criminal psychology after being inspired by a cousin who completed an internship in prison psychology, said the field sounded “perfect” for her. She graduated Monday with many of her other WNC colleagues before she would even take part in her own high school ceremony in June, and she was happy with the end result.

Western Nevada College conferred a record number of degrees Monday during its 2019 commencement ceremony at the Marv Teixeira Pavilion in Mills Park in Carson City. Crowds of families and friends gathered to congratulate 617 individuals graduating with 651 degrees and certificates. The Jump Start College saw 131 high school graduates receive associate degrees before getting their diplomas.

Families were welcomed to the ceremony by the Sierra Highlanders Pipe Band and the national anthem was performed by the Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company.

WNC President Vincent Solis welcomed staff, parents and students to the event.

Attorney General Aaron Ford, a keynote speaker at the event, recounted the story of Maya Angelou, a mute for the first five years of her life and relied on the encouragement of her grandmother who believed she would become a teacher later in life. Ford said eventually Angelou overcame her impediment and effectively used it to assist others in overcoming their own difficulties globally and to become a “rainbow” in others’ lives.

“Her grandmother was the rainbow that instilled a sense of belief in Maya Angelou,” Ford said. “I’ve had some rainbows in my life, too.”

He shared his experiences about transitioning from tougher times going from high school to making it to college at Texas A& M University through Project Upward Bound, a program for students whose parents weren’t able to receive their own college education. He transitioned into Section 8 housing and eventually had his son who is about to enroll in medical school. Ford said he wanted to be able to encourage a graduate in Monday’s crowd to go on and to do better things.

“I share this with you now to say this: You all are on the precipice of greatness,” he said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, the second keynote speaker, opened by acknowledging this year’s largest WNC class of Wildcats, the college’s mascot, as well as this year’s first female majority in the Legislature in the nation.

“All I can tell you is this is the year of the woman,” he said to cheers.

He recalled previous years when WNC was known as Western Nevada Community College, but approved of the elimination of the change to WNC to recognize broader, regional achievements to serve greater populations. Sisolak also praised the institution’s JumpStart and college prison programs, the latter of which currently serves 70 who are earning their degree in incarceration to improve their lives.

Addressing the graduates before him, he said each one should be proud of their own achievements Monday and reflect on the obstacles they experienced to arrive at this moment.

“You have each answered the call to reach for a higher education,” he said. “You represent some of the most promising things that our state has to offer. … I know the road to get here wasn’t easy. If it were, everybody would do it. You’ve faced obstacles along the way. You overcame those obstacles.

“…But you didn’t give up; you made it here today. No matter what life threw in front of you during the course of your education, you didn’t let it derail you along your journey.”

Sisolak encouraged the cohort to take risks, embrace failure and pursue opportunities.

“It’s not about how hard you fail; it’s about how quickly you get back up, brush yourself off and keep going,” he said.

Graduates after the event joined with their families, receiving gifts and flowers.

Carson City graduate Ricardo Romero, who received an associate in arts degree in criminal justice, said he hopes to join a police academy during the summer or fall but is unsure where he’ll go just yet.

“If I go to a police department outside the state, then it’s all good,” he said.

He said WNC’s program was beneficial and that he enjoyed his criminal investigation classes the most. Eventually, he said, he hopes to become an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

“It’s pretty fun,” he said. “I would tell (anyone considering the program) it’s pretty fun, the instructors have a lot of stories and just go for it if you’re trying to look for being in law enforcement here.”

WNC’s class of 2019 includes:

CARSON CITY

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — COMPUTER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Brandon Silva

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Melissa Puaolamaikalani Carlisle Lovell, Tonya Moore, Irma Alicia Rubio

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — DEAF STUDIES

Connie Alarcon, Cynthia Brabazon, Cheyenne Denhene McBride, Kaleinani Kendall Moore, Misty Lynn Parsh, Diana Nicole Ruiz, Crystal M. Smith

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — GENERAL BUSINESS

Celia Lugo, Monica Marcinko

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS

Christian Dreagen Cooper, Sean E. Cornell, Kirk R. Hansen, Megan Nadine Walsh

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING

Silvia Arreguin-Garcia, Kayla Nicole Butta, Christa Michelle Cooper, Kristen Danielle Davis-Lange, Marcela Garcia-Baltierra, Emily Ashley Hannel, Kaelin Ashley Mejia, Brianna Eileen Millett, Nicole Jeanette Gail Perry, Zha Zha Jane Purvis, Kevin Remus, Maureen Renee Reynaga, Claudia Elizabeth Rodriguez, Tara Lori Jean Spurlock

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — AUTOMATED SYSTEMS

Damian Luis Maldonado, Kenny Stroner

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS

Cameron Joseph Collier

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — MACHINE TOOL

Sean Patrick McNamara

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — MECHATRONICS

Luis Armando Rizo-Rodriguez

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — WELDING

Michael William Varner

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Erin Joely Abid, Patrick Adolfo, Yessica Alonso, Jose Roberto Anaya-Garcia, Maximos Anchors, Emma Marie Anderson, Neida Arellano, Veronica Arellano, Annette-Karissa Kiara Avila, McKenna Chelsea Janae Bacon, Bailee Jean Barber, Lisa Bartels, Allicia Lynn Blake, Aaron Russell Sprague Borecki, Elizabeth Elaine Bounds, Cynthia Brabazon, Shannon Marie Brazil, Laura Cynthia Breighner, Josephina Rose Bucchianeri, Kelly Kay Butler, Samantha Morgan Byassee, Sophia Marie Cacioppo, Cindy Yadira Cardenas, Gizhe Cardoza, Veronica Carrillo, Mariana Monserrat Chavez Cortes, Syrena Lea Chowanski, Andrew Robert Cole, Caleb Roy Conover, Kassidy Ann Cooley, Sarah Craik, Tyson Hunter Curran, Taylor Dawley, Sedina Escobar, Gabriella Estrada, Jesus Fernandez Garcia, Ronni-J. Cheyanne Fisher, Victoria Lynn Fristed, Evette Gallegos, Gladys Naomi Galvan, Brian Fairleigh Garland, Desiree Gonzalez, Ashley Nicole Harris, Sadie Kathryn Harris, Sandy Jean Harris, Katrina Renee Henley, Patrick Henricksen, Isabel Rose Hensley, Nina Hernandez, Abigail Louise Hinds, Jordyn Hubbard, Raquel Johnson, Nicholas Langstaff, Maria de Jesus A. Lara, Eileen Lavelle, Brian Edward Linford, Taylor Dawn Lopresti, Brandon Maffei, John Mariscal, Lydia Aracelli Marquez, Adelina Mata, Mylo Daniel McCormick, Ericka P. Melara, Laura Andrea Merlin-Villalobos, Bianca Miranda, Viridiana Miranda, Kasey Missamore, Kaleinani Kendall Moore, Heather Mounce, Andrew Allen Oh, Miguel Ortiz, Noemi Ortiz, Gabrielle Nicole Palazzolo, Carly Xia-Mei Peckham, Alyxandra Morgan Marie Perry, Abigail Pradere, Marcos E. Quintanilla, Rachel Marie Raat, Daisy Ramirez, Kelley Eileen Riippi, Ryan Chen Riley, Ricardo Romero-Vargas, Eleisly Sanchez, Jennifer Sanchez, Angelina Santos, Belen Ruby Silva, Crystal M. Smith, Natalia Jo Smith, Britannia Nanette Soderman, Jesus Solis-Pacheco, Alanna Kay Taylor, Jessica Lorraine Taylor, Jacqueline Terrill, Shalayna Lynn Thayer, Karanpreet Singh Thind, Jordan Tinkler, Luis Torres, Ruth Torres, Musibered Torres Perez, Alexandra Tucker, Alexis Uribe, Audrey Leanna-Secciani Vanek, Jared Michael Walker, Sara Vasquez White, Alana Wilson, Sarah M. Woods, Jaelyn Marie Young

ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS

Jose Conchas Vargas, Rossnel Matthews Dagdagan, Teresa Fernandez, Jorge Jacobo, Caitlyn Michelle Lee, Randy Glenn Nelms, Heather Partee, Bryant Ramirez, Alejandro Torres Ruiz

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Arthur Samuel Acosta, Bailee Jean Barber, Shannon LeAnne Biddlecome, Cody Kelly Salvador Colon, Nicholas Alan Crosby, Jesse Gonzalez, Christopher Phillip Conrad Hash, Angela Christine Haynes, Elizabeth Lynn Heinz, Eileen Lavelle, Frank Joseph Lazzarino, Theresa Lynn O’Connor, Mayela I. Quintanilla, Bryant Ramirez, Yara Francela Rugama-Talavera, Rebecca Segura, Kyle Patrick Sims, Leanna Lynn Stephenson, Michael William Varner, Linda M. Woods

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Suleiman Abdelhade, Steve Fernando Aviles Mejia, Summer Elizabeth Avissanyx, Audrey Alexandra Bertrand, Shannon Marie Brazil, Jessica Camelon, Camille Cassidy, Nicholas Alan Crosby, Tyson Hunter Curran, Eric Lee Ellison, Omar Garcia Cruz, Tanya Michelle Garland, Rogelio Herrera, AnnJi MaryJade Hodorowicz, Arielle Hope Holmboe, Logan Johnson, Juan Octavio Juarez, Kyle Patrick Ketten, Gillian B. Mandel, Cheyenne Denhene McBride, Ben Jase Alexander McCulley, Josiah Seni Mouritsen, Yesenia Negrete, Parker Randy Nelms, Maurilio Olivares, Kasandra Naomi Roman, Antoinette Rose, Jerry Ryan Taylor

CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE

Rachel Marie Raat

CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — BOOKKEEPING

Ralph Clark Howard, Yara Francela Rugama-Talavera, Nicole Kay Strickland, Stanley Neale Unruh

CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — BUSINESS

Kathleen A. Kukuk

CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION

McKenna Chelsea Janae Bacon, Alyssa Richards, Britannia Nanette Soderman, Rosa Joselin Vazquez

CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT – GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS

Noe Barba-Garcia

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NEV.

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Sruti Prasant Bhakta, Adriene Burkhart, Liliana Sanchez Chavez, Danny Diaz, Drue Marie Domagala, Sarahi Jimenez, Grace Elle Melver, Nestor Miramontes, Kade Damen Quintana, Julia Adriana Ramirez, Sheradyn Ann Slaybaugh

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Trey Gregory Whitehead

DAYTON

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS

Shane Scott Brethauer

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — COMPUTER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Mark Gruver, George Greg Sorich

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — GENERAL BUSINESS

Joanna Lorraine Rowley

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING

Hugh Francis Fonzo, Nichole Marie Rogacs, Kelsi Ann Sequeira

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS

Harvey Ramon Lorente Arauz, Robert Michael Tranquillo

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — CONSTRUCTION

Donald Parker

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — MACHINE TOOL

Todd Minto

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — WELDING

Todd Minto

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY— GENERAL INDUSTRIAL

Todd Minto

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

John Richard Aguilar, Leah Marie Anderson, Kaeli Barwig, Sherri Virginia Byers, Alyssah Ann Clements, Don Cummings, Katherine Marie Darragh, Natalie Ann Degraw, Jessica Marie Dotson, Carrisa Dutra, Alessandro Figueroa, Rhianna Noelle Gentry, Alexis Rochelle Gray, Alexander James Harvey, Emma Margaret Heusser, Stephen Micheal Hipp Jr., Grady Ethan Hunt, Mariela Landa, Timothy Letts Aleea Mei McGill-Howe, Gabrianna Scarlette McIlwee, Todd Minto, Yadira Montes-Santoyo, Ashley Dawn Morrison, Carlos Eduardo Pacheco-Garcia, Kassandra Rutherford, Mario D. Salinas Jr., Kassie Breann Sandstrom, Laura Liliana Staten Sandoval, Bion Wells, Caleb Woodruff

ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS

Cherrice Dotson

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Todd Minto, Nichole Marie Rogacs

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

AnnaMarie Addington, Abby Rae Bennett, Jeffrey Torres Deleon, Madsen Dale Evans, Delaney Jean Frusteri, Philip Leigh Hensley, Jennifer Lara, Rebecca Lee, Jason Logan, Andrew Tyler Matthews, Elisio Medina, Mackenzie Lynn Montero, Zackary Marshal Scott, Kirsche Lucy Stanton, Alex Tello, Christian Jair Villeda Aguilar, Sharline Teresa Villeda Aguilar, Kobey Workman

BACHELOR OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT

Jacob Christopher Kinkel

BACHELOR OF TECHNOLOGY — CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT

Abram Hugo Ramirez Perez

CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — BOOKKEEPING

Joanna Lorraine Rowley

FALLON

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Nicholas Benjamin Moser

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — DEAF STUDIES

Amber Lorraine Mello

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS

Mark Weaselboy

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING

Kayla Rae Braun, Jerri Crandall, Ricardo de la Cruz, Crystal Dayle Hornby, Sydney Layne Howard, Marysol Murillo-Kidd

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS

Luke Imeson

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — WELDING

Aaron Imeson

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Myrella Hailee Angrisani-Ramos, Alissa Bailey, Megan Elizabeth Behimer, Jamie Ryan Bekiares, Jacob M. Betterbed, Ryan Antido Bitter, Phoenyx Bryant, Jazmyne Ka’Sandra Bullock, Breanna Nicole Catlin, Julianne Celik, Michelle Lynn Collins, Donna Elizabeth Deroche, Haley Ray Duke, Trevor Ray East, Mara Isabel Garcia, Nathaniel Scott Gatlin, Katlynn Mae Hanks, Kenyen Hicks, Elizabeth Marie Hornberger, Crystal Dayle Hornby, Heidi Kristen Imelli, Sharon Lynn Inglis, Savannah Lynn Jimenez, Caden Aughe Johnson, Hannah Jill Jones, Andrew Fielding Kelsey, Jacob W. Kolwyck, Megan Lanski, Lesley Ledezma, Glenda Adele Lee, Allison Sharon Kay Lister, Keith Camedon Mason, Myraflor Laceste McNamer, Joel Mincer, Yareli Montes, Jordan Makena Moon, Katie Amanda Moore, Calah Moteberg, Emily L. Mulac, Lauryn Anne Mulac, Jazmine Alexis Perez, Kaylynn Christine Perez, Allie Kristina Pysell, Cassandra Elane Raymond, Lindsay Shannon Regan, Serenity Resendez, David Edward Revels, Shawna Nicole Rogne, Brooke Ashley Shyne, Alyssa Ann Smith, Mariah Saidi Snooks, Matthew Ryan Swirczek, Francine Elizabeth von Husen, Ashley Nicole Youles

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Clifton Bullock, Austin Ray Chadwick

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Alyssa Fawn Garcia, Iliana Reece Hockenberry-Grimes, Kristen L. Marsh, Kaitlynn Mattern, Cala Rose Plaizier, McKayla Shirley Prentice-White, Patricia Jacklyn Raymond

FERNLEY

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — MANAGEMENT

Shannon M. Bell

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING

Sabrina A. Buist, Michelle Ann Greenalch, Misty Blue Young Bear

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Christine Austin, Savannah Louise Clark, Samantha Taylor Cornutt, Hannah Lee Curtis, Carlie JoLean Fagundes, William Hernandez, Ashley Nichole Knaus, Kayla Marie Mariani, Megan Z. Miller, Mckenna Ann Montgomery, Auburn Noelle Mortenson, Chloe Faith Ramirez, Rei Charles Robinett, Zoe Rogers, Eric Neovani Rosales, Melissa Sandate, Olivia Anne Schrock, Alexandria Tyne Schulman, Melissa Stanford, Anwen Haylee Starich, Parker Coley Strong-O’Brien

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Hunter Rose Bradley, Janell May Ferrenberg-Pike, Erin Marie Lett, Kennedy Alysa Lyon-Lindersmith, Tayler Andrea Zolyniak

BACHELOR OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT

Theresa A. Harrowa-Mauwee

GARDNERVILLE

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Regina Marie Pettinger

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING

Priyanka Khosla, Danielle Osborn, Amanda L. Sweet

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — CONSTRUCTION

Brandon M. Nelson

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — MACHINE TOOL

Richard L. Johnson

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — GENERAL INDUSTRIAL

Jonathan Michael Shoff

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Shelbilyn Beaty, Sandra Lynn Brower, Lauren Charissa Byers, Jena Marie Chizek, Jennifer Compton, Tasha Noel Davis, Grace Fischmann, Jennifer Flores, Kaela Lee Granados, Alexis Gunnell, Christian Taryn Hansen, Emily Ann Hillman, Ian Isherwood, Chase Jackson, Brandi Nicole Keenan, Anita Kelly, Justin Joseph Martin, Alexus Marie McCurley, Sabrina M. McKinley-Ryan, Brooke Miller, Raphael Palisoc, Madison Grace Peters, Cheila Esperansa Ramos, Laureiann Rogers, Laura Danielle Rose, Shayla Raelene Ruttinger, Maria Carolina Salas-Dominguez, Torreyana Grace Sanguinetti, Robin August Smuda, Tomi Lin Souder, Jacob Dee VanBeuge,

Autumn Marie Warren

ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS

Karina Diaz, Luis Gustavo Hernandez-Flores, Aaron Steven Whalin

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Savannah Dawn Cecilia Gray, MacKenzie Huntoon, Anita Kelly, Christina L. Morgan, Isabel Rose Munoz, Cheila Esperansa Ramos

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Mataello Cota, Sarah Patricia Hyatt, Tyler William Kellar, Evan Boyer McCormick, Nathaniel P. Phillips, Zachary Poole, Alexandria Nicole Rose, Laura Danielle Rose, Noah Adam Edward Shek, Tyler Johnathon Swayne

HAWTHORNE

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Gloria Jaide Bale

HENDERSON

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — GENERAL BUSINESS

Vanessa Marie Jensen

INCLINE VILLAGE

BACHELOR OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT

Radford Elliott Birmingham

INDIAN SPRINGS

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Steven Kinford

LAS VEGAS

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Samiya Jatan Cogmon, Daniella Alexandra Guevara, Joshua Gabriel Maranon, Tara Y. Racut, Ami Reynaga, Alcides Salgado, Aysiah Lauren Taylor, Elizabeth Anne Theriot, Cameron James Torres, Briana Giselle Vega

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS — CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Ami Reynaga

LOVELOCK

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Bobbie Jean Bonta

MINDEN

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING

Erica Lyn Baker, Michelle Rose Dermo, Amber Marlene Hohenstein, Gayle Marie Marsella, Bianca Palacios

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Cassandra Junko Blackmore, Angela Carini, Heather Ann Christensen, Spencer Nelson Flanders, Sharon Faye Fournier, Keri Ann Gransbery, Alessandra E. Granucci, Macie Harjes, Joseph Gilbert Jacobsen, Jade Moore, Brady Ellis Rodina, Meaghan Victoria Sciarrotta, Madelaine Abigail Shek, Rebekah Elizabeth Swearingen, Riana Testa, Kaitlyn Vineyard

ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS

Sarah J. Bautista

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Tessa Regan Lounsbury, Daniel Lorin Morgan, Bryan Spencer Rice

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Caitlin Camara, Kyle Camara, Kandi Lynell Fulmer, Carly Anais Johnson, Aidan Edward McMackin, Daniel Lorin Morgan, Hunter Eugene Morris, Joel Potter, Colbey William Tracy

CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION

Meaghan Victoria Sciarrotta

MOUND HOUSE

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Marisol Brewer, Aubrey Elise Garrard, Maria Montseerrat Perez Robles

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS — CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Kaila Nichole Peterson

NORTH LAS VEGAS

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Orquidia MacKinzee Alvarez, Xavier Hazeel Alvarez

PAHRUMP

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Timothy Counsel Winter

RENO

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — COMPUTER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Justin Michael Dry, Carter Ryan Robinson

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — DEAF STUDIES

MaShawn Dakota Rowley, Rachael Ann Seabert

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING

Jonathan Blea, Elizabeth Drake, Sydney Caitlin Fuselier, Claudia Monique Hernandez, Quentin D. Knowles, Kelsey Chiemi Koyanagi, Logan McClinton, David Bryan Owens, Kalyn Joy Tyler, LaKeya Lynn Washington, Joseph Yeargan

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Sam Castanedo, Zachary Alan Cooper, Adriana Delia DeLeon, Donnell Judennaemeka Dike-Anukam, Camille Caitlynn Fitzgerald-Brown, Jennifer Friestad, Abi C. Haddox, Zoe C. Haddox, David Bryan Owens, Dania Wahwasuck, Haley Grace Woodward

ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS

Skylar Kenneth Mattison

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Shawna Catherine Price

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Emma Rosemary Gardner, Evan H. Whitehead

SILVER CITY

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Logan Nicholas Allander

SILVER SPRINGS

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Jeffrey T. Fratto

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Evelyn Janet Bachelor, Sherri Lynn Barnes, Olivia Paige Diaz, Jeffrey T. Fratto, Amanda Lynn King, Sergio-Ruben Judas Segura-Guzman

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Ofelia Yadira Ramirez

SPARKS

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — DEAF STUDIES

Krista Rae Poshusta

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING

Brittany Sawyer

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Eva Hullinger, Krista Rae Poshusta, Waydd M. Rechard

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

William Thomas Gilroy

CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS

Kristina Gonzalez

SPRING CREEK

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Rebecca Renee Evans

STAGECOACH

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Arcardio Anton Rivera

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING

Rebekah M. Henderson

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — MECHATRONICS

Jarod R. Lyon

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Kelsey Ferrie, Andrea Gonzalez

ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS

Christiana Marie Lundeen

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Joshua Michael Turner, Jessica Lynn Volkov

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Ann Page

CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION

Jessica Lynn Volkov

VIRGINIA CITY HIGHLANDS

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Cameron Paul Miller

WASHOE VALLEY

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — CONSTRUCTION

Damon Fischer, Jessica Fischer

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Megan Marie Cantley, Logan Jeffrey Jones

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Eric Grant-Ow

BACHELOR OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT

Damon Fischer, Jessica Fischer

WELLINGTON

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — AUTOMATED SYSTEMS

Joseph Daniel Serrano

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Kahleen Shae Capra

CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — CRIMINAL JUSTICE

John Michael Enos

WINNEMUCCA

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Lynn M. Cundy, Kim Yvonne Zimmerman

YERINGTON

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING

Alexa Lupori

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS — CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Ashley Nicole Spinuzzi

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Nadine Lynn Boschert

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Simone Booth

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Alieu Jallow

DURANT, OKLA.

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — COMPUTER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Michael David Thompson

FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZ.

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Sarah Corinne Hall

HATTIESBURG, MISS.

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Montana Michael Buquoi

HEMET, CALIF.

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Ashley Nicole Rodeffer

HILLSBOROUGH, CALIF.

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Cody R. Elliott

MARKLEEVILLE, CALIF.

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Erin Marie Cain

MILLS, WYO.

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Anna Marie Foley

OVERTON, TEXAS

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Melissa Renee Neilson

PLATTE CITY, MO.

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Makayla A. Neiswander

SAN ANDREAS, CALIF.

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Melissa Lee Carr

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF.

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING

Jasmin Dawn Carlucci, Korrina Lynn Klimek, Carlos Rojas, Tabitha B. Tripp, Sara Winter

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — WELDING

Ryan James Hock

ST. PAULS, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

David Scott Booth