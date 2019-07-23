Wheeled Food Wednesday to feature flute quartet at Carson City’s Brewery Arts Center

A flute quartet will spice up Wheeled Food Wednesday this week.

Food trucks including King of Kings, Hot Rodz, Bus Boy, Black Rock Bison, and Press Coffee and Waffles will be offering dinner at the Brewery Arts Center from 5:30-8 p.m.

The BAC offers activities for the kids and beer and wine for the adults.

The weekly event takes place in the BAC parking lot at 511 W. King St. For information, call the BAC at 775-883-1976.