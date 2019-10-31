White powder found at Legislature in Carson City not dangerous

The Army National Guard civil support team was called to the Nevada legislative building Thursday after groundskeepers and police noticed several small piles of a white powder on the grounds and in the parking garage.

Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Rick Combs said they were called, “out of an abundance of caution” to make sure the powder wasn’t some hazardous material.

He said that Army Guard team is specially trained to deal with weapons of mass destruction and biohazards.

“They felt like we did, that it probably wasn’t anything to worry about but that we did the right thing to call them,” he said. “I’m glad we had it checked out.”

He said the tests confirmed there was nothing dangerous about the powder.

Combs said LCB staff wasn’t sent home, nor was the building closed because there was no sign of white powder inside the building.

“It could be something related to Halloween,” he said.