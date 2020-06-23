Forward progress stopped on wildfire on Mark Way

Carson City Fire crews are responding to multiple reports of wildfires around the Capital Tuesday evening.

A fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Mark Way – near Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint.

Forward progress on the fire was stopped at 5:37 p.m.

The BLM, Carson City fire, Carson City Public Works, Carson City Sheriff’s Office and NV Energy have all responded to the scene.

While a thunderstorm was reported in Northern Nevada, no lightning strike was reported in the area, according to https://www.lightningmaps.org/