Willow Bill visits local classrooms, helps kids build holiday displays

If you missed “Doggie Deer Daze” this past Saturday, you missed a chance to be part of a genuine Carson City experience.

For more than 22 years, Willow Bill has been visiting classrooms in our area, working with teachers and students, and letting classes build willow reindeer for holiday display. The kids learn safety, measurement, hands-on creating, and the satisfaction of creating something for their community.

On Oct. 12, a small but loyal group of volunteers met at the old Boys & Girls Club off Stewart Street to examine, repair and restring hundreds of willow reindeer to be ready for the upcoming Christmas season.

Kris and his dog, Tahoe, from RuffRiders.org animal rescue were there. DJ Dan from Reno was there playing music to make the work go more smoothly. Dan Palmer, local musician, was there to support Willow Bill who is now battling cancer, too. John and Linda of Nevada Nosh food truck was there providing a delicious lunch to all the volunteers, all hosted by America Matters Media with Business Connections with Anita Foster.

The sun shone and spirits were high. A good time was had by all. Just a few hours made a big difference. So, when you see the lighted willow reindeer along U.S. 395 and at the state capitol this year, mark your calendar for next October and be more than a viewer. Be a participant.

For more information on the Willow Reindeer Project, contact Willow Bill at 775-842-3594.